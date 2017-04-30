South African President Jacob Zuma has invited President Edgar Lungu To attend the World Economic Forum on Africa that will be held in Durban , South Africa from Wednesday 3rd to 6th May.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba says President Lungu is among Heads of State and dignitaries expected to attend the forum with special focus on Africa
Mr. Mwamba says President Lungu is expected to address various issues that include Fast-Tracking Economic Unification and lessons to be drawn in light of the Brexit matter in the United Kingdom.
The high commissioner says the President will also address the Forum on a theme entitled “Africa in the New Global Context”.
President Lungu will be among regional leaders that include host President Jacob Zuma, King Mswati the third of the Kingdom of Swaziland, Mozambique head of state Filipe Nyusi, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Hage Geingob of Namibia among others.
The leaders will discuss Africa’s programmes of economic diversification, revitalization of manufacturing sectors and the harnessing of human innovation.
This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka.
