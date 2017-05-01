President Edgar Lungu says government plans to create about 200 thousand decent jobs annually.

Speaking during Monday’s Labour Day celebrations in Lusaka, President Lungu said to attain the goal, government has finalised the seventh national development plan which is underpinned by appropriate policies and structural reforms to be implemented over the medium term.

President Lungu said the plan highlights priorities which include economic diversification, job creation, reduced poverty and vulnerability.

He said the plan also includes enhanced human development, reduced developmental inequalities and creating a conducive governance environment for a diversified economy, among others.

The Head of State said his government’s goal is to ensure all Zambians are not left behind as the country moves to greater prosperity.

He informed the gathering that as a member of the United Nations, Zambia is determined to realise the sustainable development goal number 8 which focuses on decent work and economic growth.

President Lungu said to foster economic growth, government has made huge strides in diversifying the economy.

He said the country is gradually moving away from over dependency on copper to focusing on gemstones and other precious minerals.

President Lungu said emphasis is also being put on other non-traditional export sectors such as agriculture and tourism.

He said the sectors are important mainly because of the benefits of food security, as well as wealth and job creation.

President Lungu said to actualise diversification focus, government is promoting and supporting artisanal and small scale miners

He said government has also received financing worth thirty million U.S dollars from the African Development Bank towards the implementation of the skills development and entrepreneurship project.

President Lungu said apart from supporting skills development and entrepreneurship, the project will also create more than 16 thousand jobs for men, women and the youth.

And the Zambia Federation of Employers has commended Government for creating a conducive atmosphere for business in the country.

Federation president Wesley Chishimba says this will help create jobs for people in the country.