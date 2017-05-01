The International Monetary Fund says talks over an economic recovery programme for Zambia achieved some progress in Washington last week but that talks will continue.
An IMF Spokesperson said in a brief statement that “Progress was made, but program discussions have not yet been concluded.
The authorities and IMF staff have agreed that a mission will return to Zambia at the end of May to continue the discussions,” he said.
The IMF will send a mission to Zambia in May to continue talks over a loan of as much as $1.6 billion the government is seeking after they failed to reach a deal in Washington this month.
Finance Minister Felix Mutati had hoped to strike the loan deal to boost Zambia’s foreign exchange reserves while in Washington for the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings.
The government first signaled its intentions to sign a deal in 2014 but has faced a number of delays since.
Thank God , it flopped. Too much stealing!
Stealing and the current undemocratic rule in our beautiful country is what led to the failed deal !
Zambia is a third world country
You are organically undeveloped and your life style means your lifespan is perpetually compromised
You need to rely on IMF to go anywhere, meaning you need to condemn IMF collectively so they give Zambia the money to make strides forward
I know what I am talking, my name is Mushota Chimfwembe and I am 27
Thanks
BB2014,16
TELL US WHAT LEAD TO THE FAILED DEAL. THE TRUTH WILL NEVER BE EXPOSED WHEN THE IMF ARE AFRAID OF CURRENT HAPPENINGS OF DICTATORSHIP IN ZAMBIA.
IF I MAY ASK BA MUTATI HOW DO YOU INTERACT WITH YOU FELLOW MINISTER KAMPYONGO THE CRIMINAL AFTER HE CHASED YOU IN SHUWANGANDU WITH PANGAS AND STAONES?
Mutati said that Zambian delegation has “…succeeded well above expectations…” in the negotiations!!!
Who is telling the truth? Mutati or IMF?
IMF is insecure of the mess of PF/MMD mix, and then the hopes of HH & UPND to repay from treason jail!?
Its a flop government.
Failure not due to political happenings, its likely spending on political entities like ministry of religious affairs, consultations on pulling out of ICC.We’re too tight to spend money like this.
How you qualify “…spending on political entities like ministry of religious affairs, consultations on pulling out of ICC…” ?
Political happenings or private business decisions?
Waiting to hear about the loan conditions.
Precisely!! These 1diotic opposition supporters are happy that the deal “flopped” so it can look bad on ECL and the govt. but they don’t understand that these loans come with heavy conditionalities!!
“An IMF Spokesperson said in a brief statement that “Progress was made, but program discussions have not yet been concluded.”-it has nothing to do with the political standing of the country but the conditions IMF wants to attach to the loan…if the deal “flopped”, there were not going to send another delegation in May.
Loans are given june and december. If coming back at end of may if we get then december more likely.
We have negative current account, we have debt of $238 billion at 2021 and we have not paid our contributions to IMF for our membership. We are over 3 onths behind
Further we had to be FORGIVEN our debt once before .maybe a case of once bitten twice shy.
Our figures dont match the rhetoric by our politicians.