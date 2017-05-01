LifestylePhoto Gallery KK’s 93rd Birthday Party in Pictures May 1, 2017 1 27 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(c),his granddaughter Sonji(l) and Minister of Water and Sanitation Loyd Kaziya(r) cutting the cake during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(c),his granddaughter Sonji(l) and Minister of Water and Sanitation Loyd Kaziya(r) cutting the cake during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(c),his granddaughter Sonji(l) and Minister of Water and Sanitation Loyd Kaziya(r) cutting the cake during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(c),his granddaughter Sonji(l) and Minister of Water and Sanitation Loyd Kaziya(r) during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe Minister of Water and Sanitation Loyd Kaziya(l) wishing First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(r) a Happy 93rd Birthday during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe -Boxer Catherine Phiri(r) presents a bouquet to First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(l) on his 93rd Birthday during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(l) blesses Boxer Catherine Phiri(r) after she presented a bouquet during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(l) blesses Boxer Catherine Phiri(r) after she presented a bouquet during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda dancing to celebrate his 93rd birthday during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe COMESA Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya(r) presents a gift to First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(l) during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe COMESA Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya(r) presents a gift to First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(l) during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe Zambia Association of Musician President Njoya Tembo(r) presents a guitar to First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(l) during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe Zambia Association of Musician President Njoya Tembo(r) presents a guitar to First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(l) during Zambia Association of Musician KK’s Birthday Bash in Chongwe Pictures Courtesy of Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Related posts: KK’s 93rd Birthday in Pictures Zambia aims to achieve 100% water supply coverage by 2030-Kaziya President Lungu wishes KK a happy 93rd birthday It’s President Edgar Lungu’s 60th Birthday Loading...
I don’t understand why Lungu is not fond of KK.
Why not even send Tasila or her stepmother Ester Lungu to such happy events?