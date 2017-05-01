KK’s 93rd Birthday Party in Pictures

First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(c),his granddaughter Sonji(l) and Minister of Water and Sanitation Loyd Kaziya(r) cutting the cake during Zambia Association of Musician KK's Birthday Bash in Chongwe
First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(c),his granddaughter Sonji(l) and Minister of Water and Sanitation Loyd Kaziya(r) during Zambia Association of Musician KK's Birthday Bash in Chongwe
Minister of Water and Sanitation Loyd Kaziya(l) wishing First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(r) a Happy 93rd Birthday during Zambia Association of Musician KK's Birthday Bash in Chongwe last night
-Boxer Catherine Phiri(r) presents a bouquet to First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(l) on his 93rd Birthday during Zambia Association of Musician KK's Birthday Bash in Chongwe last night,
First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(l) blesses Boxer Catherine Phiri(r) after she presented a bouquet during Zambia Association of Musician KK's Birthday Bash in Chongwe
First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda dancing to celebrate his 93rd birthday during Zambia Association of Musician KK's Birthday Bash in Chongwe
COMESA Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya(r) presents a gift to First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(l) during Zambia Association of Musician KK's Birthday Bash in Chongwe
Zambia Association of Musician President Njoya Tembo(r) presents a guitar to First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda(l) during Zambia Association of Musician KK's Birthday Bash in Chongwe
Pictures Courtesy of Ennie Kishiki/Zanis.

    I don’t understand why Lungu is not fond of KK.
    Why not even send Tasila or her stepmother Ester Lungu to such happy events?

