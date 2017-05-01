President Edgar Lungu has said that he is ready to dialogue with any opposition political party on condition that they accept the outcome of the 2016 August 11 General Election results.
President Lungu said that he will not dialogue with anyone who does NOT recognise him as head of state and the decision of the people through the ballot.
The Head of state has also called on stakeholders asking him to dialogue with some opposition political parties to first engage the same political parties.
President Lungu said that he is concerned that people are calling for dialogue amidst the recent suspected arson cases by some political party members.
The President said that he is saddened to learn that the Kafue District Education Board Secretary’s office has been set ablaze by suspected political party cadres.
President Lungu was speaking during the Labour day celebrations in Lusaka on Monday Morning.
Meanwhile, fire has swept through the store-room and other sections of the Kafue District Education Board Secretary(DEBS) offices. The fire has destroyed everything that was kept in the store room, which include old computers, books and building materials, as well as leaving other parts of the DEBS office damaged.
Kafue District Education Board Secretary, Thomson Lungu said that the fire started around 02 hours in the morning hours of today, however quick action by the Fire Brigade saved the rest of the office building.
Mr. Lungu was speaking when Lusaka Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Josphat Lombe inspected the damaged building. Mr. Lombe wondered why some people have resorted to burning public property constructed at a huge cost. Mr Lombe has since urged the police to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.
Kafue District Commissioner, Joseph Kamana has disclosed that two containers of petrol were found at the scene. Mr. Kamana said the incident must have been planned because some windows of the store room were first destroyed, before the fire was ignited.
And the Ministry of general Education has regretted the incidence and is calling on authorities to bring to book the people who are behind the fire. Spokesperson Hillary Chipango has however praised the Zambia police and fire department for their quick intervention.
Who are these poor terrorists causing Lungu sleepless nights, huh?
I hope these people who ever they are or tribe, province they come from don’t graduate to pressure cooker bombs.
Let’s be honest here. The president calls the shots.
They have to succumb to the highest almighty his excellency President Lungu.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Ok so it is true this all saga is about recognition. Mr Lungu you are exposing yourself as having a hand in this trivial treason charge slapped on HH. Free HH
We are giving you next week to release HH.The real JIHAD will start.We are capable of swing Zambia of balance in 20 minutes.take or leave.
“The fire has destroyed everything that was kept in the store room, which include old computers, books and building materials….”
I smell a rat here. It is possible that the computers and other things were first stolen by insiders and then set the room on fire. We are dealing with very crafty people here. The police should investigate this case thoroughly.
Why is it that EL does not want the petition to be heard, If the Con-court had done its job all this could have been avoided, I think there is something that he does not want us to hear, EL should have urged the courts to deal with the petition quickly so as to defuse the tension but he asks for recognition, that initself speaks volumes about this man, He stole the election.
Sad stories continues. Those conditions we heard them before after death of Ba Sata, with Guy Scott fight.
Isabi likonka amenshi.
Umwana Kasembe.
Ba Edgar, I am sorry to compare you with Linda Kasonde, dispite all the hate, she still accommodated dialogue.
Lungu has Wisdom and leadership. HH has GBM.
I thought the culprits where caught parked outside chimbokaila prison in a Toyota saloon car.
Mr President please let the Presidential Petition be heard to settle the issue to confirm / disprove that you were legitimately elected. After that there will be no problem for anyone to accept the legitimately elected President.
Which petition ? You concentrated on non-entities for 14 Days without touching the main issue. Afterall thst so-called petition is aimed at benefitting 3 provinces only ! Ifyabupuba
Mr Kapeso no matter how hard you try, you cannot legitimise theft, the petition will clear the air
Kikiki the chap is feeling pressure. Why would we accept that condition when the main reason there is no dialologue is because we have refused to accept your illegal presidency. So what will be point of dialogue when the condition of it defeats the purpose of holding the dialogue. This man is dull
How do you set conditions to a dialogue…I thought he was not concerned about being recognised. What kind of shambolic leadership is this!
There are always conditions to dialogue. Which dialogue has ever taken place without TORs?
The Fire Family ( a.ka UPND) should find better and mature ways of finding solutions to national issues. What meaningful development will they offer the people in 2021 when they are responsible of burning the very infrastructure they arr promising to build ? This is shameful indeed coz its us the taxpayers that will pay for the replacement of these buildings not HH ,GBM or Edgar Lungu !
A woman comes to you and claims that she is pregnant for you . Do you just accept? Not until a DNA is conducted is when you can accept. In this case no one was declared winner.
A fake cheque does not become good just because it has been cashed.
Election fraud is a very serious criminal case. Recognizing lungu is same as saying it’s ok to have fraudulent elections.
Fire-boys should burn
– ECZ,
– Kaizer’s houses,
– Eric Chimese’s office,
– Woodlands Police Station,
– Concourt &
– Lilayi detention centre
instead of burning markets & local courts.
Free HH
Free Mwaliteta
Free all political prisoners.
Zambia is NOT Uganda.
No conditions should be set if he is really serious and how on earth do you as president allow yourself to stoop to such low levels? Regardless, in any democracy not everyone will acknowledge or accept a president, spoken or unspoken. Even the Almighty God is not accepted by all but yet his position does not change and He unlike you Mr Lungu who is so concerned about minutia
How can you dialogue with terrorists. Upnd is now a terrorist organization and UN must declare it as such.
Kiki ati terrorist group ala you guys are dull in pf. If Zambia had a genuine terror attack the pf police would scamper. If they are failing to ensure simple security of illegal lungu in his motorcade how can they protect the nation. The only terror group is pf which has terrorised this economy for their own benefits. How can kambwili from 2011 own over 200 flats and u turn a blind eye. Wake up Bro. You are sleeping Bro
Tell Lungu those plastic soldiers and toy guns wont save you when real iron killing machines with proper razor guns come into Zambia. Release HH or put Zambia on fire.
…had the Con Court been left to hear and conclude the petition from the aggrieved, no one would demand for others to recognise the outcome of the 2016 polls..
…some characters may end up taking advantage of the situation just to cover up their misdeed by destroying evidence thru arson knowing very well that it will be fore concluded by the authorities before any investigation is done….its possible that even PF cadres can set the fires only the police to conclude its the other perceived party before they even arrive at the crime scene…
…it sad for the highest office to add a voice of suspicion in the absence of a full investigation/report…
I agree with the president, they have to define in what capacity they want to want to meet him…..and that’s only as The President of Zambia period.
Regarding the fires, we know its UPND who are doing this, what a shame on them no wonder they will never rule Zambia except cows.
@NEZ
You are hallucinating if you dream for a day when President Lungu will step aside before the next general election. One President is at State House. Your president in a state jail.