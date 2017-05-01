President Edgar Lungu has said that he is ready to dialogue with any opposition political party on condition that they accept the outcome of the 2016 August 11 General Election results.

President Lungu said that he will not dialogue with anyone who does NOT recognise him as head of state and the decision of the people through the ballot.

The Head of state has also called on stakeholders asking him to dialogue with some opposition political parties to first engage the same political parties.

President Lungu said that he is concerned that people are calling for dialogue amidst the recent suspected arson cases by some political party members.

The President said that he is saddened to learn that the Kafue District Education Board Secretary’s office has been set ablaze by suspected political party cadres.

President Lungu was speaking during the Labour day celebrations in Lusaka on Monday Morning.

Meanwhile, fire has swept through the store-room and other sections of the Kafue District Education Board Secretary(DEBS) offices. The fire has destroyed everything that was kept in the store room, which include old computers, books and building materials, as well as leaving other parts of the DEBS office damaged.

Kafue District Education Board Secretary, Thomson Lungu said that the fire started around 02 hours in the morning hours of today, however quick action by the Fire Brigade saved the rest of the office building.

Mr. Lungu was speaking when Lusaka Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Josphat Lombe inspected the damaged building. Mr. Lombe wondered why some people have resorted to burning public property constructed at a huge cost. Mr Lombe has since urged the police to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

Kafue District Commissioner, Joseph Kamana has disclosed that two containers of petrol were found at the scene. Mr. Kamana said the incident must have been planned because some windows of the store room were first destroyed, before the fire was ignited.

And the Ministry of general Education has regretted the incidence and is calling on authorities to bring to book the people who are behind the fire. Spokesperson Hillary Chipango has however praised the Zambia police and fire department for their quick intervention.