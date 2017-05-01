The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to restore the portrait of former first president Kenneth Kaunda on the Kwacha. ZCTU president Nkole Chishimba says doing so will be a symbol of respect and honour to the former head of state.
Mr Chishimba said that the move is a global practice.
Mr. Chishimba also commended President Lungu for embracing former President Rupiah Banda. Chishimba has also challenged politicians to emulate former president Banda for conceding defeat to ensure peace prevails in the country.
Chishimba said that the current political situation leaves much to be desired and ZCTU is concerned that this has affected the working environment in the county.
The ZCTU president has urged politicians to emulate former presidents Levy Patrick Mwanawasa and Michael Sata who reconciled and put national interest first.
Mr. Chishimba was speaking in Lusaka during commemorations to mark Labour Day.
Time does not stay static Bwana…. leave that old man alone he had his time…. why do you need him on the notes???
Some of these Unionists, how will that help your general membership to pay for the increased electricity tariffs and high mealie meal prices, your members are having less and less money in their pockets because of the high living conditions.
Some these unions are as good as dead, because that idea is really horrible. The next thing is a kakunkubiti with pointed teeth imposing himself on the Kwacha
Not a bad idea.
All past Presidents of Zambia are guaranteed to appear when they do retire, accept defeat, or pass on, as in the USA. I dare venture that for fairness, we put a tiny picture of the most failed opposition politician in Zambian history in the bottom left corner.
No wonder this country will not develop having chaps like you. This country is not about one person it is about all us. Have your head examined in chainama. You cannot move on when there is injustice. Can you move on if your mother or relative was killed by police brutality or arrested on trumped charges? Use your head to think and not your **** to think. Blind loyalty kills!
Kikikiki while Zambians are suffering and employees are been given raw deals zctu is more concerned about putting faces of people on notes. This is just a plan for lungu who obsessed with himself to have his face on the notes. Why would kaunda be concerned about having his face on worthless money when he knows that he has not got long left. Please get some priority
ZCTU Leaders should be fighting workers survival and economic injustices which PF has imposed on the economy. This one is not a priority now and will not add value to workers sufferings. Remember your pf changed currency and removed zeros thinking that the economy will improve and that it will match the british pound 1:1. Alas it is now worse. KK is named after so many buildings and i think that is enough recognition! Talk about real issues affecting zambia now…human rights violations, freedom of speech/media, police brutality and compromised judiciary! Remember your workers cant even protest or picket if aggrieved because they will be brutalised. So let us talk/engage about real issues that will affect workers in the longterm!
Just be patient ba ZCTU. We all know Kaunda’s portrait will return on Zedian currency. Its a matter of time
Yes, this is a great idea. KK needs to be back on the Kwacha.
ZCTU It will a real great if President Edgar brings back the picture of our former President of Zambia doctor Kenneth David Kaunda on our Zambian Kwacha notes. It will be a great idea to honour our father of the nation with this honour. May god bless PRESIDENT Edgar and our great man K.K and viva to Zambia,amen
ERROR great idea
Does ZCTU really understand its core values instead of advocating for better conditions of service for workers they are busy trying to please Kaunda. This guy is a proper PF sycophant nothing tangible will come forth during his reign.