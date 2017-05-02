Central Province Police Commissioner
Lombe Kamukoshi
Evans Mukosha, a contender to Chief Muchinda’s throne, in Serenje district has been shot dead.
Central province police commissioner Lombe Kamukoshi told ZNBC in an interview that, Mr. Mukosha was shot at around 02-hours at his residence while his wife Dorothy Mukosha 52 of the same residence was shot in the ribs and is nursing injuries at Serenje District Hospital.
Ms Kamukoshi says Muchinda Chiefdom has had numerous wrangles after a judgment by the court advised the Lala traditional council to search for a leader to install as senior Chief Muchinda.
Ms Kamukoshi says Police have since instituted investigation in the matter and will make sure that the culprits are brought to book.
And Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe says he is shocked that such an incident can occur in Central Province.
Mr. Chanda says Government through Zambia Police Service will thoroughly investigate the matter.
