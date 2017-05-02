National restoration Party (NAREP) President Elias Chipimo has said that the acceptance of the 2016 general election results is the starting point for dialogue among political parties.
Mr. Chipimo said that President Edgar Lungu’s call for social dialogue that exists among employees and employers to be extended to political parties should be taken seriously for all political parties who have the interest of the nation.
Mr. Chipimo said that it was important for political parties who lost the 2016 general elections to accept that there is a government in place and they provide constructive checks and balances for the betterment of the country.
Mr. Chipimo said this yesterday after the labour day celebration at the freedom statue in Lusaka.
Last week Mr Chipimo said, in a media statement, that Zambia was currently experiencing serious tension and simmering political turmoil due to the twin evils of intolerance and pride
Below us the full statement
ZAMBIA’S SIMMERING POLITICAL TURMOIL
Our nation is currently experiencing serious tension and simmering political turmoil. At the heart of the problem lie the twin evils of intolerance and pride; character traits that none of us can claim to be completely free of – if we are really to be honest with ourselves.
All of this has resulted in unrest and a heavy-handed approach by law enforcement authorities. However, no amount of brutality can quell a rising tide of anger and resentment; and when a nation struggling to make ends meet feels that all hope is lost due to uncaring leadership enriching itself at the expense of the masses, the very stability of the state is called into question.
In the midst of all this, our nation is convulsed in discussions around a treason trial. While there is no excuse for not upholding the law and respecting our national institutions, there can be no legal justification for the charge of treason leveled against the leader of the main opposition party in Zambia for failing to abide by police directives to give way to a presidential motorcade. The fact that a charge of treason for what happened on the weekend of 8th April in Mongu, has been leveled at all – confirms the sad reality that the “winner-take-all” syndrome in our politics has created a hotbed for entrenched division among our people while fundamental problems in our society continue to fester.
While the treason drama plays itself out (and play itself out it will to the ultimate embarrassment of those who came up with up the charge), we must not lose sight of the serious development challenges that face our struggling masses every single day.
Elias Chipimo
PRESIDENT
NATIONAL RESTORATION PARTY
APRIL 2017
UPND do not accept diloge in the current violent attacks on democracy…….nonono
What kind of democracy is this where UPND are not allowed to meet their supporters???
No diloge no IMF funds to perpetuate a budding dictator.
This is the same chipimo that UPND had advocated to be a smart man and person who speaks sense.
He has spoken – the ball in in your court.
Please accept the erection like we all have
Thanks
BB2014,2016
A bit embarrassing. Meant election not erection.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Paranoid schizophrenic lungu does not allow the opposition to meet……this is disgraceful for some one who has spent 10 billion on development and is still paranoid about his job.
Just lock up all UPND….freedom is the sacrifice they have to pay for zambias democracy…
Of course Terrible agrees with you Mr Chipimo. It’s only logical.
Erection! Certainly, not a slip of the tongue or the finger on the keyboard. What were you thinking about Mushota?
It was a mistake. Let’s stick to the tropic
We all make mistakes.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Yes let us stick to the ‘Tropic’. Take it easy Mushota.
Spaka, I knew that when HH was put in corrective custody the tune would change to releasing HH, from the original hearing the dead petition. You dont have much choice left do you? Which is why now you dream of IMF giving us no deal. The deal will come as sure as daylight once both parties thrash out outstanding issues. These issues are commercial and fiscal, HH is not on the table. Then what next? HH’s stay in correction is entirely up to you Spaka, two weeks, two months, two years or more his fate is ENTIRELY IN YOUR HANDS.
Title should read: Acceptance of FRAUDULENT 2016 General Election Results Starting Point For Dialogue.
Accepting that it’s ok to steal elections implies even next elections won’t be about who is the most popular candidate, but
– who has better rigging skills
– who has brutal police on his side to cancel rallies at last minute, shoot small girls, close Radio & TV stations who feature your opponents
– who has ZAF on his side to cancel rallies if you are in the province
– who has DeadNBC to spill out your propaganda
– who has ZAF & Kaizer on his side to transport ballot papers & police to arrest anyone who catches you red-handed
– who has ECZ on his side to give you 26,000 free votes
– who has ECZ on his side to accept results without G12 forms
– who has Con-court on his side…
SPOT ON MALAOZA
AS LONG AS THE WORD ACCEPTANCE IS NOT TAKEN IN ITS FULL CONTEXT BY THE UPND, I FEEL THE GOVERNMENT SHOULDN’T WASTE ITS TIME DIALOGING WITH THEM. ELIAS HAS ACCEPTED, WINTER HAS ACCEPTED, ANDIFORD HAS ACCEPTED, FELIX AND THE MMD HAVE ACCEPTED AND SO HAVE THEIR SUPPORTERS!! GOVERNMENT SHOULD DIALOGUE WITH THOSE THAT HAVE ACCEPTED AND LEAVE THE DETRACTORS TO THEIR DEVICES-THAT ATTITUDE HAS ALREADY HAD THEIR FINGERS BURNT!!
left PF dialogue with the small one man parties who have accepted the rigged election results and leave UPND to fight the petition through the rotten Zambian justice system
TILIZON
PF is really playing these silly foools in opposition…they knew that UPND would never recognise the Lazy one so only way to force them is arrest their President on trumped up charges and because they are headless they are clueless and desperate. This is why democracy is paramount both on a national and party level (opposition)..it promotes continunity.
Failure to accept defeat resulted in HH testing Jail.SATA was a real politician he knew how to move on after losing elections.HH should learn u can not fight EDGAR as things stand.Move on and zambia will vote for u and not Tonga as a tribe!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!