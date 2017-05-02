National restoration Party (NAREP) President Elias Chipimo has said that the acceptance of the 2016 general election results is the starting point for dialogue among political parties.

Mr. Chipimo said that President Edgar Lungu’s call for social dialogue that exists among employees and employers to be extended to political parties should be taken seriously for all political parties who have the interest of the nation.

Mr. Chipimo said that it was important for political parties who lost the 2016 general elections to accept that there is a government in place and they provide constructive checks and balances for the betterment of the country.

Mr. Chipimo said this yesterday after the labour day celebration at the freedom statue in Lusaka.

Last week Mr Chipimo said, in a media statement, that Zambia was currently experiencing serious tension and simmering political turmoil due to the twin evils of intolerance and pride

Below us the full statement

ZAMBIA’S SIMMERING POLITICAL TURMOIL

Our nation is currently experiencing serious tension and simmering political turmoil. At the heart of the problem lie the twin evils of intolerance and pride; character traits that none of us can claim to be completely free of – if we are really to be honest with ourselves.

All of this has resulted in unrest and a heavy-handed approach by law enforcement authorities. However, no amount of brutality can quell a rising tide of anger and resentment; and when a nation struggling to make ends meet feels that all hope is lost due to uncaring leadership enriching itself at the expense of the masses, the very stability of the state is called into question.

In the midst of all this, our nation is convulsed in discussions around a treason trial. While there is no excuse for not upholding the law and respecting our national institutions, there can be no legal justification for the charge of treason leveled against the leader of the main opposition party in Zambia for failing to abide by police directives to give way to a presidential motorcade. The fact that a charge of treason for what happened on the weekend of 8th April in Mongu, has been leveled at all – confirms the sad reality that the “winner-take-all” syndrome in our politics has created a hotbed for entrenched division among our people while fundamental problems in our society continue to fester.

While the treason drama plays itself out (and play itself out it will to the ultimate embarrassment of those who came up with up the charge), we must not lose sight of the serious development challenges that face our struggling masses every single day.

Elias Chipimo

PRESIDENT

NATIONAL RESTORATION PARTY

APRIL 2017