It was a public holiday this week and what better way to enjoy the long weekend, than with a delicious Pot Roast. What I love about this recipe is how easy it is, using a few simple ingredients and a nifty slow cooker you can get a delicious meal for the whole family.
Ingredients
- 900g of Beef roast
- 450g of Carrots
- 1 large Onion, chopped
- 900g of Potatoes
- 1 tsp Thyme
- 32 oz Beef stock
- 2 tsp Garlic
- Pepper
- Salt
- 1 tsp Paprika
- 1 tbsp Olive oil
Method
Season the beef with salt, pepper, paprika and garlic. Heat the olive oil on a high heat and brown the beef on all sides in a large pan, about 4 minutes per side.
Place the beef in the slow cooker and add, the beef stock, carrots, onions, potatoes, thyme and extra salt and pepper to taste.
Cover and cook on Low setting for 8 to 10 hours.
Serving
Serve hot, and enjoy with a beverage of your choice.
Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host
8 Hours of slow cooking? Who can afford the energy bill? Feeds How many, Kanta? Does it work for Pork and Lamb?