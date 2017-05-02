It was a public holiday this week and what better way to enjoy the long weekend, than with a delicious Pot Roast. What I love about this recipe is how easy it is, using a few simple ingredients and a nifty slow cooker you can get a delicious meal for the whole family.

Ingredients

900g of Beef roast

450g of Carrots

1 large Onion, chopped

900g of Potatoes

1 tsp Thyme

32 oz Beef stock

2 tsp Garlic

Pepper

Salt

1 tsp Paprika

1 tbsp Olive oil

Method

Season the beef with salt, pepper, paprika and garlic. Heat the olive oil on a high heat and brown the beef on all sides in a large pan, about 4 minutes per side.

Place the beef in the slow cooker and add, the beef stock, carrots, onions, potatoes, thyme and extra salt and pepper to taste.

Cover and cook on Low setting for 8 to 10 hours.

Serving

Serve hot, and enjoy with a beverage of your choice.

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host