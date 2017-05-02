Zambia have secured two friendlies before next month’s 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

Chipolopolo will face Ethiopia in late May and Gabon in early June.

However, coach Wedson Nyirenda is set to exclusively field his domestic team for both games to fine tune his local side ahead of their 2018 CHAN first round qualifiers against Swaziland in July.

The Gabon date has been confirmed for June 4 away in Libreville, a week before Zambia hosts Mozambique in both sides opening 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier on June 10.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ Super Division

Week 4

29/04/2017

Nkwazi 0-Napsa Stars 1 (Chitiya Mususu 30′)

Green Eagles 0-Real Nakonde 0

Nakambala Leopards 1(Junior Zulu ?’)-City of Lusaka 2(Dominic Mulenshi ?’ ?’)

Red Arrows 1(Daniel Sibanda 16′)-Kabwe Warriors 1(Clement Mwape ?’)

Mufulira Wanderers 0- Lumwana Radiants 2(Simon Nkhata 47′, Chanda Mushili 90′)

Konkola Blades 0-Zanaco 2(Ernest Mbewe 41′, Saith Sakala 44′)

Nchanga 1(Nicodemus Kabunga 12′)-Green Buffaloes 1(Adrian Chama 10′)

30/04/2017

Nkana 2 (Ronald Kampamba 32′, Ronald Chibwe 80′)-Zesco United 2(Jesse Were 4′ pen, Dave Daka 20′)

01/05/2017

Forest Rangers 1(Logic Chingandu 31′ pen)-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Buildcon 1(Maisha Chavada 6′)-Power Dynamos 1(Fwayo Tembo 44′ pen)

LEAGUE

01/05/2017

Dominic Mulenshi(City of Lusaka):3

Fwayo Tembo(Power Dynamos):3

Lazarus Kambole (Zesco):3

Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars):3

Saith Sakala(Zanaco):2

Ernest Mbewe(Zanaco):2

Jesse Were (Zesco):2

Stanley Nshimbi (Arrows):2

Hosea Silwimba(Lumwana):2

Idris Mbombo(Zesco):2

Kennedy Musonda(Zanaco):2

Green Mumba (Forest):2

Danny Silavwe (Nakonde):2