A high powered team from the International Monetary Fund [IMF] led by First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton and IMF African Department Director, Abebe Selassie, will tomorrow arrive in Livingstone, Zambia, for a High-Level Conference on Managing Capital Flows in Developing and Low-Income Countries. The other members of the IMF team headed for Zambia include Jonathan Ostry, Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, Chris Papageorgiou, and Giovanni Melina.

The Conference is intended to explore the landscape on policy challenges in managing capital flows in a globalized World and interrogate policy tools that could be deployed to manage the challenges posed by capital flows: macroeconomic policies; macro-prudential policy; and capital controls. The conference will also discuss recent trends and behavior of capital flows to low-income countries in the current juncture of fragile external economic conditions globally. The event in Livingstone is also a learning platform on reforms which have been implemented towards improving capital flows.

“It will provide an opportunity for establishing ways of replicating best practices behind successful and bigger capital flows in developing and low income countries,” commented Minister of Finance Felix Mutati today during a briefing on his role as host and guest of honour for the event.

The Minister said Zambia has become a point of focus for the international financial and monetary community due to the positive demonstration effect which the active participation of country has had in international events such as the recently held IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.

“Coming barely a week after the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, the Livingstone Conference is a confirmation that Zambia has not only become the preferred destination for Conference Tourism, but it is also a point of focus for the international financial and monetary community,” he said, adding that, “this is due to the positive demonstration effect which Zambia had in international events such as the recently held IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.

Speakers, panelists and delegates at the Livingstone Conference will be drawn from United States, Kenya, Cameroon, Mozambique, India, Chile, United Kingdom, South Africa, and Zambia. The Cameroon delegation will be represented at high-level by the Minister of Finance, Alamine Ousmane Mey, while Zambia will also be represented at a high-level by the Minister of Finance Felix Mutati, Bank of Zambia Governor Dr. Denny Kalyalya, and Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary – Economic Management and Finance, Mukuli Chikuba.

Meanwhile, Mr Mutati has described the media in Zambia as the harbinger of hope and transformation in government’s quest to reach out on the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme.

“On this special day of World Press Freedom, I am optimistic that the critical minds of our partners in the media will play a reinforced role in our outreach programmes on the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Program and in the various activities aimed at boosting investor confidence, inspiring Zambians to be patriotic, and playing their role as channels of information, education, and communication,” he said, adding that, “the media is the harbinger of hope and transformation in reaching out to our people.”