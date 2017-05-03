A total of 411 workers of various contractors have been re-engaged at KCM’s Nchanga Underground Mine (NUG) following the resumption of operations at the mine in September 2016. NUG was placed on a managed care and maintenance in 2015.
Of the miners recalled, 162 were brought back last week and are currently undergoing reorientation while the rest have already started working at the NUG.
Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has additionally recalled 581 of its own employees who were placed in various operations within KCM following the managed care and maintenance of the NUG. This brings to 992 the total number of the workforce at the NUG.
KCM CEO Steven Din said “we are delighted to welcome back our colleagues to Nchanga. At a time when many companies have been forced to retrench staff owing to global price pressure, we have focused on driving operational efficiency at NUG to enable us to re-hire workers and ramp up production”.
A technical evaluation of the NUG was completed to determine the viability of the mine in the current scenario of depressed global commodity prices which formed the decision to reopen the mine.
This was contained in press statement made available to Lusakatimes by KCM Manager for Public Relations & Communications Shapi Shachinda.
Take note of the numbers, when we say PF has created jobs we are not dreamin.
Please always move with a calculator because you will never manage to do mental arithmatics on job creation.
Good job PF.
@ Munone….please read correctly re-engaged means they were unceremoniously retrenched hence no actual jobs are/were created
Keep it simple, they lost jobs and now they have them back. A mine’s life can come to an end, if you extend mines life you have essentially created jobs.
Laughable this is too little to sing about. I expect Kaminamisa + co to work hard to better the lives of the poor rather than just politicking
Well done KCM.please employ even more miners.let life return back to normal in Chingola and Chililabombwe.the meeting president Edgar Lungu had with the owner of KCM last month is paying off now.
This is the good news UPND do not want to hear because it reduces HH’s already slim chances of winning 2021 elections!!WHEN GOD SAYS “YES”,NOBODY CAN SAY “NO!!”.THINGS WILL KEEP ON GETTING BETTER AND BETTER FOR ECL!!LOAD SHEDDING IS ALMOST OVER,WE HAVE WATER IN OUR HOMES 24/7,KWACHA IS GAINING ON DAILY BASIS,ETC!!
THANK GOD FOR THIS GOOD NEWS!!!MORE JOBS ARE COMING FOR US ZAMBIANS!!KEEP ON WORKING HARD PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU!!
Kiki please pf thugs note that reengaged workers is not job creation. We are still waiting for the 500k jobs. I have even told my relatives to polish up their cvs. We are waiting
This is good news indeed. God bless Zambia!
This news is fake!
I know how this dirty company operates!