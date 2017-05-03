World Press freedom Day Organizing Committee (WPFDOC) Chairperson Enock Ngoma has charged that the media freedom in Zambia still remains a challenge.

Speaking during the world press freedom day commemoration at the Livingstone Civic Centre in southern province today, Ngoma said the media is difficulties is as a result of high taxation on acquisition of printing materials and broadcasting equipment,.

He said the non-enactment of the access to information bill, violence against journalists and low levels of professionalism and ethics in Zambia among the hurdles which have rocked the media industry.

Zambia joins the rest of the world the 2nd May, 2017, commemorating world Press freedom Day under theme “critical minds for critical times: media’s role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies.”

He stressed the need to focus on the importance of strengthening free and quality journalism in Zambia and the world at large.

Ngoma further noted that strengthening free and quality journalism will enable the media to effectively contribute to national development.

He added that this is only attainable if freedom of expression, justice for all and the rule of law in Zambia is upheld which will in the end promote peace and inclusiveness in all aspects of human endeavour in Zambia.

