More than 10,000 fans rocked Livingstone on Saturday(April 29) for the largest music festival the tourism capital has ever seen.

Tanzanian megastar Diamond Platnumz headlined the show, joining chart-topping Zambian acts Slap Dee, Chef 187, Danny Kaya, Urban Hype, James Sakala, Jay Rox, Marimba Band from Avani, DJ Psycho Tash and Bittersweet poets.

The Zambian Breweries extravaganza was a platform for promoting the nation’s arts and cultural heritage, with festival goers also getting free access to Mosi-oa-Tunya (Victoria Falls) thanks to a partnership with the Tourism Department and the National Heritage Conservation Commission.

Zambian Breweries also took the opportunity to unveil the new packaging for its iconic Mosi lager brand as part of the festival, which was a celebration of Zambia through all senses as party-goers saw, tasted, heard and felt the Mighty Thunder.

Over 7,500 party enthusiasts from across Zambia and beyond attended last year’s event, and this year’s event lived up to its promise of being even bigger and better, with revellers also joining from neighbouring Zimbabwe.

The Mosi Day of Thunder captures Mosi lager’s aim to unite Zambians to unleash their thunderous potential.