Nkana striker Walter Bwalya is itching to play after serving a three-match suspension slapped on him by FAZ for misconduct.
Bwalya was also fined K2, 200 for his conduct during the Charity Shield final which Nkana lost 2-0 to Zesco United on April 2 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.
“I am happy that I will start playing. I will be back and make our fans happy,” Bwalya said.
During his suspension, Nkana lost 1-0 at Nchanga Rangers before beating Napsa Stars 2-0 in Lusaka and last Sunday drew 2-2 with Zesco United in Wusakile.
“It was very hard to watch guys play. You know watching is different from playing. I was feeling bad,” Bwalya said.
The 2016 Super Division top scorer is available for selection as Nkana prepare to face Green Buffaloes in Lusaka on Saturday.
Beat them all including Kamanga – 5-0!