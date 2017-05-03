Nkana striker Walter Bwalya is itching to play after serving a three-match suspension slapped on him by FAZ for misconduct.

Bwalya was also fined K2, 200 for his conduct during the Charity Shield final which Nkana lost 2-0 to Zesco United on April 2 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

“I am happy that I will start playing. I will be back and make our fans happy,” Bwalya said.

During his suspension, Nkana lost 1-0 at Nchanga Rangers before beating Napsa Stars 2-0 in Lusaka and last Sunday drew 2-2 with Zesco United in Wusakile.

“It was very hard to watch guys play. You know watching is different from playing. I was feeling bad,” Bwalya said.

The 2016 Super Division top scorer is available for selection as Nkana prepare to face Green Buffaloes in Lusaka on Saturday.