Police in Namwala District in Southern province have arrested a 17 year old girl of Namwala high school for allegedly killing her new born baby upon delivery.

ZANIS reports from Namwala that Namwala high school Deputy Head Mukelabai Kalunga confirmed the matter in an interview but however referred further queries to Namwala police.

However, Mr. Kalunga disclosed that the incident took place on 22nd June 2017 between 06: 30hrs and 07 : 30hrs at the school’s female ablution block .

The suspect who was named as Vanessa Kapopo aged 17 years is currently under police custody to help with investigations.

And Poice in Sinazongwe District has arrested two men of Congolese nationality for operating an illegal health clinic and practicing medicine without medical license.

ZANIS reports that police sources confirmed the arrest of the Congolese nationals and named them as Victor Ilunga 44 years and John Ilunga 61 years old , who are all residents of Kanyama Compound in Lusaka.

The sources said the suspects were apprehended after a tip off by concerned members of the public in Sinamalima village of Sinazongwe District for operating an illegal health clinic and practicing medicine without a medical license.

The duo culprits were found with a huge quantity of assorted conversional medicines, syringes, a stethoscope, blood pressure (BP) machine and other medical paraphernalia.

They were further found in possession of a green national registration card(NRC), a United Nations(UN) identity card and certificate from the medical association of Zambia.

The duo culprits are currently under Police custody at Sinazeze Police station in Sinazongwe District.