Defending champions Zanaco halted visitors Kabwe Warriors 8-match unbeaten run on Sunday after a 2-0 home win at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The Bankers, who finished with 9 men in the match, are 3rd on 22 points four behind leaders Lusaka Dynamos and another three points adrift of 2nd placed Napsa Stars.

Under-20 midfielder Boyd Musonda put Zanaco ahead in the 41st minute with a trademark screamer before goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata did a Kennedy mweene and converted a penalty deep in stoppage time of the 45 minutes.

But Zanaco then had Augustine Mulenga sent off the 64th minute and Chongo Chirwa followed him in the 81st minute but they still kept their shape.

Napsa are 2nd after rallying to beat hosts Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 away at Shinde to send Mighty to their second successive defeat just four days after they lost 1-0 at Green Eagles.

Giuly Manziba put 2nd from bottom Mighty ahead in the 5th minute but Collins Sikombe hit back with a brace in the 24th and 35th minutes.

Meanwhile, Zeddy Saileti collected his first win with his new club Lumwana Radiants when they beat promoted Real Nakonde 3-0.

The home side scored through Simon Nkhata, Obed Masumbuko and Chanda Mushili in the 9th, 13th and 76th minutes respectively.

The win comes four days after Saileti lost his debut match following a 1-0 away loss at Napsa in Lusaka.

25/06/2017

Nakambala Leopards 1-Red Arrows 1

Mufulira Wanderers 1 -Napsa stars 2

Lumwana Radiants 3-Real Nakonde 0

Zanaco 2-Kabwe Warriors 0

Konkola Blades 1-Green Eagles 1