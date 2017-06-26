Videos and Audios 10 Most Peaceful Countries in Africa 2017 June 26, 2017 18 166 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Related posts: 2017 U20 AFCON UPDATE: Mali hold South Africa Catholics advocate for peaceful elections The political and electoral environment in Zambia is calm and peaceful -AUEOM UN Secretary-General congratulates Zambia on peaceful elections Loading...
Contrary to reports that Zambia is on fire. Only to find its 4 th placed in terms of peace
We are in the Top 5 this should be commended
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Any fake list will please violent PF.
I am sure you have noticed that there isnt much to show for Zambia in way of development as is the case with countries like TZ and GH
Not one ,none of these peaceful countries listed are economic powerhouses. Nigeria Kenya ,Angola ,Egypt ,Algeria & South Africa are the movers & shakers of Africa.
Take equation and Zambia is No.1.
Zambia used to be Number One. That’s why we hosted the Commonwealth Heads of State Summit in 1979.
Take HH out of the equation and Zambia is No.1.
@3 Sharon SO TO BE THE MOST SAFEST COUNTRY IN AFRICA, ZAMBIA HAS TO TAKE ALL DANGEROUS CRIMINALS OUT OF PRISON ACCORDING TO YOUR THINKING?
When I read the title I thought I was going to read an article that appeared in respected Journal of a research university like Harvard University.
Zambia will will be peaceful when lungu dies on 22nd December 2017
NEZ you are a loser. Have some self esteem
So, Southern Africa has taken 6 slots, Mauritius, Madagascar,Botswana, Namibia, Malawi n Zambia. We are so lucky , n let us cherish peace n strive for bettering our current status as we can do even better.
HH will rot in jail-hehehehehe.here we are Zambia ranked 4th!!!
LETS CONTINUE ENJOYING OUR PEACE GUYS AS LAW BREAKERS ROT IN JAIL!!!
Just yesterday people lost limbs in political violence. This is big lie. You can never hear of such stories in Botswana and we lie just below them? No ways.We have lost the peace.
Rubbish
@Nez & wiseone you now know that no one is listening to your under five propaganda written on an under five card mukose bane kikiki
Peace without tangible development is like tea without sugar.Japan ,Germany and South Korea got destroyed then came back fast to leave Zambia in the dust.
And which id.iot assembled this skewed report placing Sierra Leonne at #5 yet just 10yrs ago they went thru long lasting brutal civil war?