The Lusaka High Court has acquitted former Minister of Mines Maxwell Mwale on the charges of abuse of authority of office.

Mr Mwale was sentenced to two years in prison with hard labour by the Magistrate Court but appealed to the High court.

It was alleged that Mr Mwale gave a mining license to Zongi Mining company without following procedures.

But High Judge Mubanga Kondolo has ruled that Mr Mwale did not abuse his power because the license was given by a team of people constituted at the Ministry.

Justice Kondolo said there was no way one person could have influenced everyone to favour one firm.

And speaking after the interview, Mr Mwale’s lawyer Jonas Zimba said justice has prevailed.

Mr. Zimba said he agrees with the judgement because the state witnesses failed to prove the case beyond any reasonable doubt.