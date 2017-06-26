Government says it appreciates the civil society’s contributions to supplement its efforts in the fight against early marriages and child abuse.

Luangwa District Commissioner, Ngoni Moyo says government is grateful to the various civil society organizations in fighting vices that are deterrent to the girl-child’s growth and national development in general.

Mr. Moyo said government appreciates the support it is receiving from civil organizations such as the Zambia Open Community Schools ( ZOCs) in achieving this quest.

ZANIS reports that the District Commissioner was speaking during an awareness meeting for traditional leaders, teachers

and other stakeholders organized by the ZOCS held at Luangwa Secondary School over the weekend.

The PF Government is committed in enhancing educational opportunities and promoting the rights of the child especially the girl child in removing impediments that inhabit their progression in education hence putting up deliberate policies such as the Keep the

girl Child in School among others, he said.

And Luangwa District Education Standards Officer, Oscar Kahemba and called on parents to take advantage of the deliberate policies in the education sector to ensure that their children get educated.

Mr Kahemba said government has put up a lot of interventions to ensure that children have a right to education especially the girl child and urged parents to take advantage of such policies and programmes.

He urged parents and traditional leaders to ensure that children and their subjects take advantage of such policies as they have a positive impact on the development of the country.

Meanwhile, ZOCs District Coordinator, Esther Twenda says her organisation has worked well in the District thanks to the support it was receiving from government and traditional leaders.

Speaking at the same meeting, Ms Twenda expressed her hope that before the end of the ZOCs five year project in 2019, most parents and guardians in the area will realize the importance of education to their children and support to vulnerable children.