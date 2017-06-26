The State through the Zambia Correctional Services has applied to the Lusaka Magistrate Court to transfer opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema and his five co-accused back to Mukobeko Maximum Prison.
The state says transferring Mr Hichilema and the five back to Mukobeko is for their own safety.
According to an application filed before the Lusaka Magistrates Court with a certificate of urgency, Lusaka Central Prison Officer in Charge Patrick Ngonga submitted that the correctional facility would always avail Mr Hichilema to court when needed no matter the location at which he was held.
“That I wish to apply to this Honourable court to vary its order to the effect that the complainants should be availed before the court as and when they are required to attend to the proceedings and not to be remanded at Lusaka Central Facility on the reasons to be given in subsequent paragraphs. That the Correctional Services Authority are the best suited to determine which correctional facility an accused person is to be lodged,” he submitted.
He added, “the complainants are remanded as accused persons by the Correctional Services Authority and are appearing in their capacity as complainants and witnesses respectively before this court. That the Lusaka Central Correctional Facility is not as secure as Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility due to its location,” Ngonga swore.
“That Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility is the only maximum correctional facility in Zambia. That for the reasons within the mandate of the Correctional Services Authority, the complainants are better kept at Mukobeko Maximum Facility for their own and other remandees safety and humane custody. That further, the Correctional Services Authority has the capacity to avail the accused persons to court as and when the court so directs from any location within the country.”
Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga will hear the application on Wednesday at 08:30 Hours in chambers.
Armed robbers are kept at Chimbokaila, but HH who is not a criminal can’t? Not too long ago they said HH cant have special treatment different from the other remandees–Zambia is a sad phenomenon!
Terrible reporting, our reporting is suggesting that HH does not belong at Mukobeko
He belongs there until the case is heard which by estimate will be sentences just after Christmas
I see these things far enough before they happen, I am dismissed as a psycho woman but you will learn to love my vision.
Did HH say that he is not safe at Chimbokaila? As citizenry we need to know what the State mean by “their own safety.”
Prison ‘musical chairs’ equivalent. Hope the final hearing is soon to release pressure and end this matter. I am sure HH must want that.
In the first place the magistrate court was wrong to order where the remandee should be kept by the prisons authourities. The court should have just ordered that the accused should be availed when needed by the court.
Instead of sorting out the many challenges facing the economy they are busy sorting out wrong things. PF and UPND, Completely not adding any value to this country. Two hopeless parties
@5 THERE ARE 3 ARMS OF THE GOVERNMENT. ON TOP OF THAT THERE ARE MINISTRIES FOR VARIOUS ACTIVITIES. SORTING OUT CRIMINALS OR SUSPECTED CRIMINALS DOES NOT HALT WORK IN OTHER MINISTRIES. EG, WHILE HH AND FELLOW SUSPECTED DANGEROUS CRIMINALS ARE IN REMAND, THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND OTHERS FACILITATED THE LAUNCH OF SIMON MWANSA KAPWEPWE COMMENCEMENT TO CONSTRUCTION OF THE AIRPORT BY ECL. SIMPLY PUT ALL GOVERNMENT MINISTRIES ARE WORKING INCLUDING THOSE THAT SEE TO IT THAT POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS CRIMINALS ARE INCARCERATED FOR PUBLIC SAFETY AS WELL AS THEIR OWN SAFETY.
The blame should go to the one in Power I always get baffled by the nonsensical assertion of putting the PF together with opposition Parties when saying the should be serious they are dragging us back. Guess what? the other do not have the reins of power its Chagwa and the PF. They need to get their act together and soon realise this country needs to be managed and move forward. Really annoying
Wasting time on irrelevant applications. Get on with the real case! If the State is worried about HH’s safety, they can either:
1) Release HH as there is no case here.
2) Expedite the Treason case so that the case can be concluded.
Or put him under house arrest.
Very tru, its not the role of the court to tell the police or correctional services were to “store” remandeese. I once remember Musakanya was remanded in Lundazi & other outlaying smo towns by Kaunda. Musakanya’s family wld fly into lundazi (and pipo of lundazi wld run to the airport to go witness a rare occasion of a plane in the boma). So chi hh, back to mukobeko now. Or they will take him to a prison in Mbala. Or any where like Samfya. Anywhere mwebantu
Wait for your turn or your any of your relatives! There is nothing to celebrate about this mistreatment of fellow citizens for a politically motivated accusation.
Really laughable ..if you really care about his safety send him home and put him under house arrest…what a bunch of cowards by 2021 if Lazy Lungu has his way he will be standing against a photo of frog or a Goat.
SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO TAKE NOTE OF WHAT THESE PEOPLE SAY. IF NOT, THEY WILL PROVE THAT IT WAS NOT SAFE TO KEEP HIM AT CHIMBOKAILA. AND HOW THEY WILL PROVE THAT, NO ONE KNOWS.???
Katwishi uko tuleya mu Zambia nomba with the current leadership bwafya. Kwati kubuta fye.
Why this obsession by the State to remand HH at Mukobeko Maximum Prison? HH is not a convict. He is an innocent Political Prisoner until proven guilty. HH is entitled to certain Human Rights. He has Rights to visitation by his Family,Friends, Legal Advisers,Doctors etc. Why take him to Mukobeko Maximum Prison? What Safety consideration is this? The State should expedite the Treason Trial and remand HH at his House in need as was KK treated.The Treason Charge is Fake and HH and his workers should be released from Jail unconditionally. Dictator and Sadist Lungu is enjoying persecuting innocent HH for Political Reasons. There is no evidence what so ever to show that HH and his workers took up arms to violently overthrow GRZ. Lungu and KZ want to harm HH at Mukobeko Maximum Prison. We smell…
Ba Edgar azachita manyazi kusogolo. Those prison bars kulibe Castle na Jameson
Wash out. First, there have demonstrated before already that they struggle to transport the complainant “HH’ to court when they failed to avail him despite a court order.
Secondly, he is not a convicted criminal to be confined to Mukobeko, which is not a remand prison but max prison..
Thirdly, if they are concerned about his safety, there is an easier option of putting him under house arrest. This has been proved effective before with KK.
Fourth, it allows easier interaction with the legal team being at Lusaka Central than in Kabwe.
Lastily, the state demonstrates it can manipulate what is straight toward by this shocking application!
I believe its best to just have HH under house arrest! It serves no purpose to incarcerate him in poor conditions. Further to that the State should not risk any harm coming to him and as such better to have him under house arrest. His premises should simply be secured and security details set at all access points that lead to the house as well as in the premises to ensure no fracas occurs.
HH’s cases are no longer news.we are sick and tired of hearing the name HH.please Lusaka Times,give us important news and not HH this,HH that-ITS TOO BORING!!!WE DONT CARE WHERE HH IS KEPT!WHAT IS MORE VITAL IS HIS ABSENCE FROM OUR POLITICAL CIRCLES FOR US TO BE ENJOYING PEACE IN ZAMBIA!!