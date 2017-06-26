Pictures of President Edgar Lungu during the laying of foundation of the New Copperbelt international Airport

President Edgar Lungu viewing the artist view of the New Copperbelt international Airport in Ndola
President Edgar Lungu receiving a copper painting of the New Copperbelt international Airport in Ndola
President Edgar Lungu during the laying of foundation of the New Copperbelt international Airport in Ndola
President Edgar Lungu during the laying of foundation of the New Copperbelt international Airport in Ndola
New Copperbelt international Airport in Ndola
New Copperbelt international Airport in Ndola

 

Rapper, Macky II, performs at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Copperbelt International Airport
Sunga Umukoshi dance troupe of Kitwe Ndola performs during groundbreaking ceremony for the Copperbelt International Airport
PF choir display Zambia-China bilateral relations by carrying flags of the two countries at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Copperbelt International Airport
Minister of Local Government, Vincent Mwale (right) confers with Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Copperbelt International Airport
President Edgar Lungu talks to 9 year-old Valencia Kona when he arrived to grace the groundbreaking ceremony for the Copperbelt International Airport
Cabinet Ministers share a light moment as they await the arrival of President Edgar Lungu for the for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Copperbelt International Airport
President Edgar Lungu talks to UCZ Copperbelt Presbytery Bishop Chipasha Musaba, during a church service at Twapia Congregation in Ndola, where he where he was to worship and witness the induction of Minister-in-Charge, Rev. Weston Simwinga
President Edgar Lungu unveils a plaque with Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Yang Youming (middle) and Avic International Vice President, Liu Jen during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Copperbelt International Airport

 

    Some $397m airport that won’t justify itself of due to very low traffic.And then you award the contract to Avic Int’l that is building its African HQ’s in Nairobi ,Kenya rather than Lusaka.

    • vote

      Nonetheless, infrastructure development delivered. First Roads, now Airports.

      Mmmmmm, I think we are missing a national Airline, …..NEXT.

      GO PF.

