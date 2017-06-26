Related posts:
- President Lungu expected on the Copperbelt tomorrow for a 2-day working visit.
- President Edgar Lungu commissions construction works for the $397 million Copperbelt International Airport
- Construction of Copperbelt International Airport begins
- Construction of the $522 million Copperbelt International Airport has started
Some $397m airport that won’t justify itself of due to very low traffic.And then you award the contract to Avic Int’l that is building its African HQ’s in Nairobi ,Kenya rather than Lusaka.
Nonetheless, infrastructure development delivered. First Roads, now Airports.
Mmmmmm, I think we are missing a national Airline, …..NEXT.
GO PF.