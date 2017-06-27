Five hundred and Twenty-Two people have been arrested and sentenced to jail in Muchinga province since January this year for drug related offenses.

And Isoka District Commissioner Evenwell Mutambo has bemoaned the rising number of drug abuse related cases in the District.

Mr Mutambo was speaking during the World Anti-drug Day commemorations held at Chief Kafwimbi’s palace in Isoka.

And speaking at the same occasion Chief Kafwimbi said he is committed to working with the DEC in the fight against drug abuse in his chiefdom.