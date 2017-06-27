Five hundred and Twenty-Two people have been arrested and sentenced to jail in Muchinga province since January this year for drug related offenses.
And Isoka District Commissioner Evenwell Mutambo has bemoaned the rising number of drug abuse related cases in the District.
Mr Mutambo was speaking during the World Anti-drug Day commemorations held at Chief Kafwimbi’s palace in Isoka.
And speaking at the same occasion Chief Kafwimbi said he is committed to working with the DEC in the fight against drug abuse in his chiefdom.
Judicial reforms must include reducing some drug related cases as misdemeanors. Throwing People in jail for every little marijuana you find on them is not helping the state or the person to reform. Government spending more money feeding prisoners when they could be making more money if you made these people pay guilty fees instead. We need reforms in Judiciary