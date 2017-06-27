I’ve recently become interested in Mediterranean style dishes and food; plenty of fresh vegetables, and olive oil. It’s been really great and has made me see food differently. I’m eating food and cooking it in a completely different way, that’s healthier and tastier, plus the food is very filling and satisfying. One of my favourite new recipes is this delicious Harissa Chicken, it truly is delicious and perfect for any occasion, so go ahead and try it.

Preparation time 10 mins | Cooking time 1 hour

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 chicken thighs/legs

4 tbsp harissa paste

1 garlic bulb, peeled and broken into cloves

1lemon, cut into wedges

400g cherry tomatoes on the vine

350g medium potatoes, halved if large

50g olives, chopped in half

2 tbsps Olive oil

Green salad, to serve (optional)

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method

Heat the oven to 190C/170C fan/gas mark 5. Score deep lines all over the chicken legs, and then rub in the harissa paste. Season well with salt and pepper, and place them in a roasting tin.

Scatter the garlic over and around the chicken. Squeeze the lemon wedges over the chicken, and then place them into the tin with the cherry tomatoes, potatoes and olives; season with more salt and pepper, drizzle on the olive oil and toss briefly to mix everything together.

Cook in the oven for 45 mins-1 hr until the chicken is cooked through and golden.

Serving

Serve with salad, and a beverage of your choice. Enjoy!

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host