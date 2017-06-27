President Edgar Lungu’s Press Aide Amos Chanda this morning briefly appeared in court for contempt of court.

Chanda’s contempt charges arise from his remarks during a live Aljazeera interview “The Stream” where he commented on issues relating to the treason charge slapped on UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

During the interview, Chanda said ‘HH acted foolishly’, a statement calculated to portray HH as guilty of treason when the matter was sub judice, that is under court consideration and therefore prohibited from discussion elsewhere.



Amos Chanda and Richard Sakala have both been cited for contempt of court by HH’s lawyers and they will appear before Magistrate Kaoma on 5th July for plea in the same matter.