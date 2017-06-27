President Edgar Lungu’s Press Aide Amos Chanda this morning briefly appeared in court for contempt of court.
Chanda’s contempt charges arise from his remarks during a live Aljazeera interview “The Stream” where he commented on issues relating to the treason charge slapped on UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.
During the interview, Chanda said ‘HH acted foolishly’, a statement calculated to portray HH as guilty of treason when the matter was sub judice, that is under court consideration and therefore prohibited from discussion elsewhere.
Amos Chanda and Richard Sakala have both been cited for contempt of court by HH’s lawyers and they will appear before Magistrate Kaoma on 5th July for plea in the same matter.
Chanda is being represented by Eric Silwamba.
The matter has been adjourned to July 5, 2017.
Leave him, he is being persecuted for being Bemba
Disgusting , I am not happy
Thanks
BB2014,2016
ECL made it clear, no one should comment on HH case. But as usual, no one listens to him. Chanda did NOT listen to his boss and got excited and went on a rampage to comment.
Of course, no one disciplined him within PF for disobeying his boss. So HH’s lawyers are doing it on behalf of ECL and PF, and they are doing it legally.
Our “Wonderwoman” thinks this is persecution, honestly? Chanda disobeyed the President and you call it persecution? No comment, it’s just waste of time
‘Dr’ Mushota AGAIN!!!!
Press Aid in court means was same as representing boss on behalf.
Whatever Chanda he be addressing in future will not be respected. Look at ka Hapunda, he is asking what’s passwords to presidential laptop?
That’s a taste of what what’s coming after you come out of state house. Get used to going to court
HH seeking attention again.
Mumbi Phiri and RB have commented on the HH Treason Case many times so why are they not being sued for contempt of Court?RB went as far as saying that HH will rot in Jail unless he publicly concede that he lost the 2016 Election and then recognize Lungu as the legitimate President. RB said that without recognising Lungu HH will languish in Jail for a long time. Are Mumbi Phiri and RB not being sued becoz they are govt employees?
The only ‘surest’ way of clinging on to chimbokaila, hence avoid mukobeko, is to continue citing people for contempt of court on a daily basis. Soon there won’t be anyone to sue. Mukobeko is calling, bola naikosa
A WHORE ON THIS BLOG MAKES ME SICK!
SATANINNEWYORK!
wish he copuld just die..i don’t like his unZambian manners like mushota..
So if UPND came in to power, they will be wasting a lot of time on preliminery issues and side issues other than dealing will real issues. They will do well if they concetrated on the treason case. They would have done better if they presented their so called evidence within 14 days. Some parties are surely a waste of time or they like wasting time.
confused UPND Now suing people from all directions, not knowing that they are prolonging their god’s stay in prison as courts will concentrate to hear these contempts