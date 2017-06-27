Autobots and Decepticons are at war, with humans on the sidelines. Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.

PROS

Great action scenes and visual effects.

Good performance by Mark Wahlberg.

CONS

Poor character development.

If you have never watched any of the previous movies in the Transformers franchise you will feel lost , as the characters motives and relationship between each other were not properly explained.

At 2hr30min (feels like longer), the movie was too long.

The story-line left much to be desired.

Some of the attempts at humor were cringe worthy at best.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Optimus Prime: “For my world to live, yours must die.”

Sir Edmund Burton: “One hundred billion trillion planets in the cosmos. You want to know, don’t you, why they keep coming here?”

CONCLUSSION

I had high expectation for ‘Transformers: The last Knight’ as i have thoroughly enjoyed all the previous movies in the franchise (especially “Dark of the moon“). This one ,however, fell short. I spent the first 10 minutes thinking i was in the wrong auditorium. I can describe it as stuffing 50kg of sand in a 5kg bag. There was simply too much happening without a sensible plot to carry things alone. I kept waiting for some sort of explanation as to what was going on. I had to think back to the previous Transformers movie, “Age of extinction“, to catch my bearings as to where things stand.

The main thing this movie suffers from is poor character development. The main case is Izabella (Isabela Moner). She is a street-wise, tomboy, orphaned 15 year old girl…. and that is all we know about her. How and why she got to befriend the Transformers is not explained and ultimately she adds nothing to the plot of the movie. The director, Micheal Bay, likes to include beautiful damsel-in-destress type characters. In this movie it was Viviane Wembly (Laura Haddock). Granted , they did try to give the character some depth , but she fails to grab the attention of the audience and was basically just there for her looks. Some new Autobots and Decepticons (good and bad Transformer robots )were introduced but alas they will also live short in the memory.

Optimus Prime was a huge disappointment. As the leader of the Autobots and the most popular of all the Transformers , i expected a much better representation of him.

Mark Wahlberg did a good job as Cade Yeager but his performance was not strong enough to hold the movie. Anthony Hopkins was amazing in his role , he gave the movie a sense of purpose and seriousness.

Transformers: The last Knight was not all bad. As can be expected from a Micheal Bay movie , it had tons of action and special effects. It explored deeper into the origins of the Transformers and why they came to Earth. Fans of the franchise will appreciate this movie , but as a stand-alone film , it just isn’t good enough. It will leave you feeling unsatisfied.

RATING

2 out of 5

BY KAPA187