The National Food and Nutrition Commission (NFNC) says it has introduced a project called Health Improved Partnership (HIP) aimed at reducing malnutrition levels in the most affected rural communities in the country.

ZANIS reports that (NFNC) Head of Nutrition, Education and Communication, Eustina Besa disclosed the development in Lundazi District in Eastern province today adding that the HIP project is a one year signed by the Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Zambian government and funded by the USAID.

She says the HIP project will mainly target the most vulnerable especially the rural areas where it targets to help change community behavior towards improved nutrition.

So far Lundazi and Petauke Districts are the only two districts in Eastern province earmarked for the project because of high number of people who are malnourished due to lack of good nutrition, she said.

She revealed that the project will work in four sites in Lundazi district.

And Lundazi Advocacy and Technical Working Group Committee members have since identified Chasefu and Hoya in Kajilime and Kapilisanga wards, Kamsaro and Kapongolo in Wachitangachi ward, respectively as the most affected areas with high cases of malnutrition.