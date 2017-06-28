KABWE Central member parliament Tutwa Ngulube has described as falsehood allegations that the house yesterday debated and approved to increase MP salaries by 40 percent.

Clarifying the matter Mr Ngulube added that the house is not entitled to host such a debate as such would be done by the committee on privileges.

Mr Ngulube noted that the house in its current form not only comprises PF members of parliament but has MMD and some UPND parliamentarians who were not suspended.

He said it was malicious propaganda for anyone to allege that the Kasama law maker raised such a motion.

Mr Ngulube also laughed it off that if it was possible for parliament to debate emoluments it would be a blind lie to allege that UPND would refuse because the current conditions of MP’s are low.

Below is the statement released by UPND media team.

PF MPs AGREE TO INCREASE THEIR SALARIES

While many Zambians are suffering because of poor management of the economy, PF members of Parliament last night agreed to increase their salaries. In a debate that was not broadcasted on Parliament Radio, the PF Members of Parliament agreed to increase their salaries and allowances by 40 per cent.

According a source, the proposal was raised by PF Kasama Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa.” Yes Sampa raised the motion and the speaker put it to debate.

One or two Cabinet Ministers pretended to oppose it but the ‘majority’ supported it. Even the Speaker seemed to support the motion.

‘You know procedure demands that parliament does not debate itself so parliament radio did not broadcast the debate,’ the source said.

The sourced said it was embarrassing because members of the public will now believe that is why speaker suspended UPND MPs.