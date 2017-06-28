Zambia is set to reach a milestone of playing 50 matches in the COSAFA Cup when they face Botswana on Saturday at the quarterfinal stage in South Africa’s North West province.

The COSAFA Cup marks 20 years this year after the inaugural championship was held in 1997.

According to COSAFA statistics, Zambia have played 49 matches prior to this year’s championship that is running up to July 9.

Chipolopolo will match the record already set by Zimbabwe who played their 49th and 50th matches this week.

Zambia have 25 wins from the 49 matches played in the regional championship.

Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa have a joint-record four COSAFA Castle Cup title wins to their name.