ZESCO has restored power to all areas affected by the vandalism of the two pylons in Kafue on Friday last week.
ZESCO Spokesperson Henry Kapata told Q-news that power was restored to all the affected areas at 14:00 hours yesterday.
Mr. Kapata has explained that the act of vandalism affected electricity supply to Lusaka West, Kafue West and Mumbwa areas.
He has however, warned that ZESCO is working with state security to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.
And Energy Minister David Mabumba has told Parliament in a Ministerial statement that ZESCO initial estimates for the repairs STANDS US$1.1 million which include the replacement of the towers and associated accessories, spare galvanized steel wire anchors, hire of specialized lifting equipment among other costs.
Mr Mabumba says there are also other economic losses suffered by customers who were affected due to disruption in their business activities.
On Friday unknown people brought down two ZESCO pylons on the 330-kilovolt transmission line running from Kafue West to the Lusaka West Substation via the South Multi-Facility Economic Zone.
