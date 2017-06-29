First lady Esther Lungu says it is unfortunate that the long distances girls cover when going to school forces them to rent small huts near their schools which makes them vulnerable and exposed to detrimental vices.

The first lady said this when she opened a girls dormitory at Kaputi Secondary School in Chisamba district in Lusaka province.

\ “I understood that Kaputi Secondary has a wide catchment area and that pupils cover more than 30km from their homes to school, pupils , especially a girl child should not be disadvantaged with education”. She said.

“Boosting girls confidence was very critical if female children were to be employment creators tomorrow. Studies continue to show that investment in girls positively affects Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth rates,’ she added.

The first Lady has urged teachers to strive and uphold professional standards in the education sector and endeavor to provide all learners with relevant knowledge, skill, values and positive attitudes that will enable them meet the challenges of life.

Mrs. Lungu through the Esther Lungu Foundation has also donated cash towards the purchase of the girls bunker beds at the school.

And Ghanaian Victoria Rebecca Akufo-Addo who also attended the event said education for the girl child was cardinal for the wellbeing of a country and the nation at large.

She also complimented her Zambian counter-part for her efforts in the fight to improve girl child education in the country.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo also said the boy child should not be left out in trying to improve delivery of education to the girl child.