Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda officially opened Roan Mall today the 29th June, 2017.

Speaking during the official opening of the Mall, Mayor Chanda boasted that Luanshya is the only town with a gate and streets named after trees and that is why it is called the garden of the Copperbelt Province.

Luanshya Mayor who was quick to acknowledge the Property Developers, Z-Mart Group of Companies for extending a cordial invitation to him and officially open Roan Mall said he was grateful to President Edger Chagwa Lungu for giving him permission to officiate at the momentous occasion in Luanshya town when the is in the Province with the visiting President from Ghana.

His worship the Mayor of Luanshya who is also Copperbelt Provincial PF Youth Chairperson added the action by the President resonates a blessing from him and demonstrates the great attachment Government attaches to developing the whole nation.

He however noted that private sector’s participation in national development is in line with the pillars of the newly launched 7th National Development Plan and under pillars 1 and 5 which talks of Economic Diversification and Job Creation as well as creating a Conducive Governance Environment for a Diversified and inclusive Economy.

Mr. Chanda also grateful on behalf of Luanshya residents to Mr JIGENSH SONI, popularly known as JIGO for responding positively to the call of partnering with the Local authority by taking advantage of the opportunities Luanshya Town offers and for his confidence in the economy of Luanshya and Zambia at large for investing over K 45 million to put up a Shopping Mall which will change the face of Luanshya.

“The name Roan Mall has a history to tell which will forever remain in the minds of our people of Luanshya. Luanshya was founded in the early part of the 20th century after a prospector/explorer, William Collier, who shot and killed a Roan Antelope on the banks of the Luanshya River, discovering a copper deposit in the process. The antelope fell to the ground, its head resting on a rock where an exposed seam of copper ore was visible”

“The mining company eventually formed to exploit Collier’s find and named the mine, “Roan Antelope Copper Mines Ltd”. Am aware and happy to note that this Shopping Mall has created 250 Jobs and the number will go up to 600+- when all the shops are occupied”

“I hope and trust most of these will be given to the local people because it will be meaningless if this mall does not benefit Local residents. Let me urge Shoprite who will be the main anchor to support local famers and local suppliers of goods and services because ‘Local is Laka.’ We are in a hurry to diversify from mining dependency into agriculture and with your coming it the agricultural sector in our town stands a chance to be boosted”

“Our local authority will continue to create opportunities and synergies with the private sector using PPP in order to better the standard of our people and leave Luanshya a better place than we found it. We have areas like solid wast management, Keep Luanshya clean campaign, health, education and the opening up the new Luanshya Town near the due carriageway were we need to partner with the private sector to come and invest in property development such as this one we are witnessing today”

“Government is constructing an airport so we need to revamp our Baluba motel in the hospitality industry and open another bigger mall there. Lastly, l just want to assure you that your investment will be well looked after as you too look after our workers handsomely including my wonderful people of our peaceful town. It is now my singular honour and privilege to declare this Roan Shopping Mall officially open” Luanshya mayor said