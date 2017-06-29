President Edgar Lungu says some people opposed to his efforts to unify the party on the Copperbelt are now barking like wild rabid dogs, in apparent reference to Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili.

This week, Mr Kambwili urged President Lungu to fire Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo accusing him of being behind the confusion in the PF in the province.

But President Lungu said some people were hoping that he could fire Mr. Lusambo so that they could take over.

Addressing PF supporters at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe upon arrival in Ndola to officiate at this year’s Zambia International Trade Fair, President Lungu said those who are unhappy that he went to resolve the infighting in the PF on the Copperbelt are now ranting like wild rabid dogs.

“Let me emphasize that when you are divided, your enemies are very happy. When there is bickering in the family, you discover that your enemies enjoy and celebrate. When they see you uniting, they get sick. Those who are not happy as a result of the effort that we made of trying to dialogue are busy ranting like wild rabid dogs; you can tell and we can see them and you can know them,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu admitted that running a country was a difficult task.

Earlier, Mr. Lusambo informed President Lungu that he would soon start exposing those behind the confusion in the province.

“As Provincial Minister, I want to thank you for sitting us down and I want to salute you for that. I can assure you that this province will never be the same. We know the people who were behind those issues which you came to address and very soon, we will be exposing those people to the people of Zambia, the people who want to sabotage your efforts which you are giving to this country through development and uplifting the lives of our people,” said Mr. Lusambo.