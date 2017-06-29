President Edgar Lungu says some people opposed to his efforts to unify the party on the Copperbelt are now barking like wild rabid dogs, in apparent reference to Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili.
This week, Mr Kambwili urged President Lungu to fire Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo accusing him of being behind the confusion in the PF in the province.
But President Lungu said some people were hoping that he could fire Mr. Lusambo so that they could take over.
Addressing PF supporters at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe upon arrival in Ndola to officiate at this year’s Zambia International Trade Fair, President Lungu said those who are unhappy that he went to resolve the infighting in the PF on the Copperbelt are now ranting like wild rabid dogs.
“Let me emphasize that when you are divided, your enemies are very happy. When there is bickering in the family, you discover that your enemies enjoy and celebrate. When they see you uniting, they get sick. Those who are not happy as a result of the effort that we made of trying to dialogue are busy ranting like wild rabid dogs; you can tell and we can see them and you can know them,” President Lungu said.
President Lungu admitted that running a country was a difficult task.
Earlier, Mr. Lusambo informed President Lungu that he would soon start exposing those behind the confusion in the province.
“As Provincial Minister, I want to thank you for sitting us down and I want to salute you for that. I can assure you that this province will never be the same. We know the people who were behind those issues which you came to address and very soon, we will be exposing those people to the people of Zambia, the people who want to sabotage your efforts which you are giving to this country through development and uplifting the lives of our people,” said Mr. Lusambo.
sounds nice
Press Green – if you think the President is correct
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Why is lusambo making a PF gesture. I thought he was MMD. Why not make the MMD symbol ?
Thanks
BB2014,2016
The MMD symbol is obsolete
Battle lines have been drawn. Can’t wait to hear what Kambwili has to say. Both dogs will be tearing each other apart!
As soon as HH is out of Mukobeko he will be making an FDD gesture that’s how these politicians are out of touch and they do not know what they are doing. Dora and RB have disappeared because they don’t even know where they belong. RB might be UNIP, MMD or PF.
We are fed up with the hearing of internal PF squabbles. So this re-affirms my assertion (and others on this forum) earlier in the week that ECL is out there issuing proclamations to scare off his opponents within PF. To today No ACTION, just continuing with proclamations.
He is the President and has all the channels to act, and talk less, why not talk directly to the so-called “dogs’?. Thank GOD, the “barking like wild rabid dogs” he is referring to are in PF, I almost thought he was referring to bloggers here.
A leader should always use language that evokes decency! This is a poor selection of words! It is unpresidential!
I, too, have a serious problem with the way this President speaks. He uses very provocative language that adds fuel to a already burning situation. He never calms the situation down, always inflaming.
This language is something else. I don’t know…!!!!
It is because of an illegal rotten rat that wants to hang onto power and yet we all know he is dying soon. These are the signs of death. The arvs are affecting his brain ayambo sabayila
NEZ was caught spraying venom in the government complex, soon he will join HH in the gallows.
As if iwe ka Nez your idol has good language. He does end any sentence without insulting and thats where you get it from
This is not presidential language. This is real kaponya talk from a Head of State. Shame on you Lungu
Oh, so he is president? What happened to the petition?
Lusambo a typical blue-eyed boy licking his master’s boots. In Lungu’s administration one has to lower himself to nothing to earn a living.
…hhmmm…the last time someone reminded hh the upnd needed a convention, he found himself out of the party. No one ever dares question “his lordship” hakainde lest you find yourself being hounded….sounds familiar???
Even if you are CEO of a large corporation, you still have to put your house in order and instill discipline. Well said, Mr. President. Flush out negative elements like Kambwili and Musenge. Let the young man Lusambo continue his hard work unhindered.
Please Mr. President tone down, this is what Kambwili wants for you to error, forget about him he is a nobody without PF. more over we have visitors.
LEAVE KAMBWILI AND MUSENGE ALONE.THESE PEOPLE THAT ARE BEING HERO WORSHIPED TODAY BY LUNGU LIKE BOWMAN LUSAMBO AT ONE TIME ALMOST ROUGHED UP THE LATE MCS.MHSRIP.TODAY LUSAMBO CAN NOT BE MORE PF THAN KAMBWILI AND DORA AND THIS IS WHAT IS ANNOYING SOME OF US PEOPLE IN PF.WE HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN HOW DORA USED TO INSULT SATA LEFT,RIGHT AND CENTER AND ONE TIME SHE WAS SAYING SATA PUTS ON BOMBASA.
I REALLY REGRET TO VOTE FOR LUNGU AND I DON’T THINK THIS MAN WILL SEE MY VOTE AGAIN.HIS LANGUAGE IS MORE LIKE A KAPONYA.HE SHOULD NOT THINK THAT HE IS UNIFYING THE PARTY BY INSULTING SOME MEMBERS IN PF.
WHY IS HE NOT GIVING AN EAR TO OTHER MEMBERS.TREATY ALL MEMBERS EQUALLY AND YOU MR LUNGU DO NOT KNOW WHAT WILL HAPPEN TOMORROW.IT IS A SAD AFFAIR.MMD HAS TAKEN OVER PF.LUNGU IS LISTENING MORE TO MMD…
Just admit the boat is sinking and with it all PF minions. Nervous Mumba for UPND president!
The President sounds really fed up with donkeys!
Regarding the UPNDonkey party, so no convention and no democracy? But as donkeys they can demand democracy at national level. Yes of course as Donkeys.
Sorry EL, you are just describing yourself. It’s you who is barking like a wild rabid dog, especially lately!
Kuya bebele PF your time is over CK join another party there is no room for you as of now in the PF. The president has a very nasty way of resolving issue. Leave him PF is finished in as far as politics are concerned.
This is all Lazy Lungu knows…Presidency is too big for him!!
OH, so in PF there was people who rant like wild dogs. May the President names them? Are they going to be charged of treason? Which enemies has the President have? Which of his enemies are happy if he fails to discipline his juniors? His juniors are able to hack his enemies because The President does not love his enemies. Our President is full of hatred , malice ,caprice, hypocrisy and anger with his perceived enemy. Sad to listen to such statement coming from the Head of State.
If some are barking like wild rabid dogs, what are others doing? Others would be bleating like the timid sheep. What is the President doing if some are barking? Do some people bark? I thought people talk for everyone to hear the words spoken.
Mr President if there are internal issues bothering your soul , I urge you not to let them out on Zambians. I personally, do not want to part of your internal soul problems. Never govern with your feelings and subject the Zambians with those feelings. Every Zambians has personal problems and are not looking up to you for solutions. Zambians can live without you because you are just a mortal being like everyone. You don’t own us and your language must be considerate. Zambia is owned by Zambians.
Even you live or die now, our life will continue…
Even if you live or die now, our life will continue. Sata died and Zambia continues.
Mr President just sober up……
I would rather fear GOD than you, Mr President because you have no capacity to kill my soul. I obey you to a certain limit but I shall never worship you no matter what.
You can be powerful not but your power is transient. You can do what you want but everything has its time. This is your time but consider your ways.
Greater men lived before and are no more . Wise men lived before and are no more. Where is King David? My plea to you Mr President , be sober and repent . Take the word of GOD seriously and refrain from evil.
@robmwale:SO NOW YOU ADMIT THAT H.E.EDGAR LUNGU IS YOUR PRESIDENT TOO?WHAT ABOUT YOUR PETITION,IT HAS DIED A NATURAL DEATH?hehehehehe!!
Please focus on your regional party upnd and leave ECL alone as he lead PF!!any leader needs royal members and not those who are big headed like Chishimba Kambwili.CK&Mwenya Musenge asked for this so they must bare it.Lusambo is more royal to Edgar Lungu than CK.surely how can a president fire somebody(Lusambo) who cannot challenge his presidency in the near future?CK must be joking!!i also believe that PF’s confusion on the Copperbelt are sponsored by people like Kambwili,Musenge,etc because they are bitter!!Hon.Given Lubinda is very wise.when Mr Sata dropped him,he remained royal and quiet.but CK barks like a wild dog on various issues,hence…