President Edgar Lungu has said that he will not be distracted in his programme to developing the country. The President said that his eyes were fixed on ensuring that the country’s key economic sectors are revived for the benefit of the citizens.

The Head of State said this yesterday at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport shortly upon arrival from Ndola where he attended the official opening this year’s Zambia International Trade Fair by Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Lungu said the industrialization process taking across the country will create employment opportunities for Zambians. The President said that Government will remain committed to accelerating various development programmes across the Zambia.

And President Edgar Lungu has directed the Zambia Police Service to investigate the death of Kitwe street vendor Anita Nankamba who was allegedly beaten by Kitwe City Council Police officers days before she died.

President Lungu’s Special Assistant For Press And Public Relations Amos Chanda said that the Head of State regretted the death of Ms. Nankamba who was two months pregnant.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ndola, Mr. Chanda said the President wanted the Police to investigate the matter as soon as possible and bring the case to a close.

Mr. Chanda also noted with concern that cases of people using the name of the President and other senior government officials to extort money on the Copperbelt are increasing. Mr. Chanda said that some private companies have complained that people using the names of the President, the Vice President, the First Lady and himself were increasing.

On insinuations that Zambia was sliding into a dictatorship, Mr Chanda said all systems of governance were functioning well and that there is no dictatorship.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has authorised the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund for Marketeers and Vendors to spend K 300 000 to help maketeers who were victims of suspected arson cases in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces.

Patron of the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund for Marketeers and Vendors Chanda Kabwe said that the money will also be used for construction of ablution blocks at some markets on the Copperbelt.

Mr. Kabwe urged people under the program to be committed in paying back the loans to benefit other marketeers and vendors across the country. Mr. Kabwe who is also Central Province permanent secretary was speaking to ZNBC news in an interview in Mumbwa district.