The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) is calling on local manufacturers of products that fall under compulsory standards to obtain authorization from the Bureau to supply such products.

Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) Head of Marketing and Public Relations Officer Hazel Zulu said this is in accordance with section 12 of the Standards Act, Cap 416 of the Laws of Zambia, which demands that only manufacturers with permission from the Bureau are allowed to supply products to which compulsory standards apply.

“We make this call therefore, to remind local manufacturers to make sure that they operate within the law by ensuring that they are inspected and licensed by ZABS for as long as they are supplying products that fall under compulsory standards”. She said

Ms. Zulu however disclosed that there are currently 50 products that falls under compulsory standards and that includes mealie meal, cooking oil, peanut butter, fruit-flavored drinks and bottled water, adding that other products are cement, poultry feed, compound fertilizers and rubber condoms to mention but a few.

“In the month of May 2017 for instance, ZABS visited 9 local manufacturers for compliance assessments in the northern and southern region and discovered that 3 of the companies visited were operating without a license or authorization to supply the products”

“It is against this background that we want to remind manufacturers to access our list of compulsory standards from the Bureau and ensure that they apply and obtain a license to supply products that fall under compulsory standards”

“Retailers and wholesalers likewise are advised to buy products from manufacturers that are licensed or authorized to supply by ZABS so that they are sure that they are buying products that have been tested and certified as quality products. Compulsory standards are national standards to which compliance has been made mandatory” Ms. Zulu said