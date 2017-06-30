Motorists and other users of Mungwi Road in Lusaka’s light industrial area are elated that a contractor has moved on site to rehabilitate the road which has been in a dilapidated condition for a long time.

And the motorists and other road users have urged the contractor to expeditiously reconstruct Mungwi Road and avoid doing a shoddy work as a huge amount of money has been injected into the project.

The rehabilitation and expansion of the Old Mumbwa Road will reduce traffic jamming as the road is mostly used by petroleum tankers and mini-buses.

Some motorists polled in a random interview by Pan African Radio News thanked the Zambian government for heeding their cries for a better road network.

Mungwi Road will be rehabilitated and expanded into a dual-carriage.