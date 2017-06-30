President Edgar Lungu came into office as poor as a poor person but he is now a millionaire, says Mike Mulongoti.
Mulongoti said President Lungu’s attempt to legitimise his stay in office by lining up African heads of State was simply another way of abusing public funds by his government.
He said moving a Head of State had huge financial implications attached to it.
Mulongoti said the PF government’s resolve to invite various African presidents to Zambia under the pretext of cementing relations had a direct bearing on the Zambia economy.
“They are using the same money they took out from subsidies to lavish their friends. I have been in government, I understand these things. Why can’t they go and seek the attention of the Western world who have got money?” Mulongoti asked.
He said it was difficult to understand what economic benefits inviting African heads of State had to the country apart from looting from the suffering majority in the country.
“For instance, they insist on cementing relations with countries like Togo, Madagascar and so on, it’s really difficult to understand…what are the economic benefits?” he said.
Meanwhile Mr. Mulongoti says Edgar Lungu does not care about poor people suffering because he is now a millionaire.
“His interest is not serving the poor people but enriching himself and friends. He came to state house a poor man like a church mouse, he had no house or anything to point at, now he is swimming in a pool of money, he is no longer that poor boy from Chawama so he has nothing to lose” he said.
