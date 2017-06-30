Zambia has resolved to maintain its membership with the International Criminal Court (ICC). Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has said that over 91 percent of the 3,489 submissions made in the 30 districts across the country were against the pull out.
Mr. Lubinda has told Parliament that the public consultation which commenced on March 27th and concluded on April 20th involved written and oral submissions by Civil Society Organizations and private individuals among other stakeholders.
The Minister said stakeholders in their submissions noted that Zambia needs to make its own decision as a sovereign state and not be forced by other countries.
He said government will inform the African Union Heads of State Summit on its outcome when the matter comes up at the Summit slated for next month in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.
Mr. Lubinda said the consultative process came after President Edgar Lungu refused to commit Zambia to the withdrawal after the 28th AU summit in January this year resolved a non-binding recommendation to pull out of the ICC citing its impartiality.
He has assured Zambians that government will continue consulting the masses before making key decisions.
Mr. Lubinda has thanked Zambians for their commitment to national matters.
He said the decision is a clarion call to those anticipating to commit crimes that may not be reached by the local laws that the ICC would reach them.
ICC should read Lusaka Times and they will be aware of the decision!
Why waste time with this wasteful idi.ot Bo Lubinda!!
Democracy is expensive . PF did the right thing by consulting
“He has assured Zambians that government will continue consulting the masses before making key decisions.”
Can you do the same whether the petition on the last elections can be heard? I think that will solve Political problems we are experiencing.
MMD Chief Bootlicker – Even Under Fives need respect.
