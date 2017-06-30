“As ZSPA, we would also like to appeal to the Patriotic Front (PF) to restrain from insulting or belittling the Bishops especially from the Catholic Church”
“We need to understand that the catholic Bishops have been part and parcel of peace building in this country. If we follow our History carefully, we will find that they have helped to build Zambia at all times”
“This is not the first time that they have come out so strongly, but it is one of the many times. So it is important that we respect the Bishops and give them the support they need and an ear when they speak. Let us listen to them and ensure that we follow through to what they say” Esiasa said
And ZSPA President Kelvin Esiasa also appealed to the Patriotic Front (PF) to speak with one voice, affirming that it is now the party in Government is not speaking with one voice.
He said it is important that the PF clearly defines the role of the Media Director Sunday Chanda and Mr. Esiasa demanded that the PF should clearly tell Zambians if Mr. Chanda is the official Spokesperson of the Party or his role his role is to guide the members of the party concerning media activities and their role in the media.
“The roles should be clearly defined to provide us with a sense of direction; because of late he has been issuing statements that are creating discomfort and provoking colleagues or the people from the opposition. A clear road map needs to be provided to avoid this confusion”
“To the United Party for National Development (UPND), We appeal to them to tone down and see how best they can assist this country in building peace. Of Course they are aggrieved because their leader is in Prison, but it is important that they tone down for the good of the people”
“The Judiciary to Speed up Political Trials and We are also appealing to the Judiciary that whenever they are trying political cases or political related matters they should speed up the process because many are the times that we have seen that any case that is related to political activities creates tension in the country” Esiasa said
There is so much in what Ba Essiasa is saying;
– fire Sunday Chanda for insulting Bishop Mpundu.
– Mumbi Phiri should be excommunicated from cathoric.
– delete PF media desk.
– free Inonge from bondage of Lungu’ guides lead by notorious Kaiser.
– Inonge should be left be the Inonge of Sata & NGO days.
– speed up political prosecution of cases like HH, Mwalita.
The Vice President is very stale. Nothing will come from her. The bucks stop with ECL. ECL is never serious with life. No wonder he lost his practicing licence…. Let ECL make money as he needs it now.
Life is Chawama was hard for him. Please allow him to enjoy now.