Chipolopolo forward Fwayo Tembo scored a brace as Power Dynamos thumped City of Lusaka 3-1 at home in Kitwe on Saturday to move up to third position in the FAZ Super Division.

Tembo shook at the net in the 8th and 30th minutes before defender Mwelwa Sakala scored Power’s other goal on 35 minutes in this Week 15 match played at Arthur Davies Stadium.

City’s Benjamin Mukandauko had earlier in the 16th minute levelled for the visitors before Power restored the lead.

The win pushes Power to 24 points, two behind leaders Lusaka Dynamos whose game against Zanaco was pushed to Thursday.

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Nkana edged Forest Rangers 1-0 away in Ndola as coach Beston Chambeshi picked up his second straight win since returning to the club three weeks ago.

Danny Silavwe made a memorable debut for Nkana with his first half strike earning his new club three points.

Silavwe, who has joined Nkana from Real Nakonde, went on to complete 90 minutes.

Nkana moved to 22 points, four away from the top of the table.

At Shinde Stadium, Mufulira Wanderers thrashed Konkola Blades 3-0 to move from 19th to 18th position on the table.

Ghanaian Rahm Osumanu scored twice with Congolese Guily Manziba registering the other goal.

Mighty’s second win of the season after 15 matches played pushed them to 13 points.

Elsewhere on Saturday, striker Josphat Kasusu stunned his old club Kabwe Warriors when he scored Lumwana Radiants only goal in the 1-0 win at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

This was coach Zeddy Saileti’s second consecutive win in the three matches he has been in-charge of Lumwana.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 15

Mufulira Wanderers 3-0 Konkola Blades

Kabwe Warriors 0-1 Lumwana Radiants

Green Eagles 1-1 Nakambala Leopards

Power Dynamos 3-1 City of Lusaka

Forest Rangers 0-1 Nkana

SUNDAY, 2ND JULY 2017

NAPSA Stars Vs Real Nakonde

Red Arrows Vs Nchanga Rangers

MONDAY, 3RD JULY 2017

Nkwazi Vs Green Buffaloes

POSTPONED

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Zanaco

Buildcon Vs Zesco United