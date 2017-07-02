Companies should invest in road infrastructure leading to their operational areas-Lusambo

3
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo (right) accompanied by Senior Chief Chiwala (in black cap) talks to stakeholders and investors upon flagging off the rehabilitaion of the Chiwala road in Ndola on Saturday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has challenged companies engaged in mining and quarrying to invest in road infrastructure leading to their operational areas.

Mr. Lusambo made the challenge when he inspected the dilapidated Chiwala road in Ndola, leading to Lafarge, Ndola lime and Dangote cement among other companies.

The minister said such roads need to be in good shape to ease traffic and movement of cargo.

He said the provincial administration in Ndola will rehabilitate the Chiwala road because of the massive investment in the area.

Mr. Lusambo said the new sewer line which is being put up in mine Masala town and the rehabilitation of roads in some wards is testimony of government’s desire to improve people’s living standards.

Mr. Lusambo also inspected the newly built market shelter in his constituency.

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo (second from left) accompanied by Senior Chief Chiwala (in black cap) talks to stakeholders upon flagging off the rehabilitaion of the Chiwala road in Ndola on Saturday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects road projects in Lubuto area of his constituency (Kabushi) in Ndola on Saturday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, joins in playing football at Dambo ground in Mine Masala area when he inspected projects in his constituency (Kabushi) in Ndola on Saturday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects projects in Mine Masala area of his constituency (Kabushi) in Ndola on Saturday. Picture by TISA BANDA-NKHOMA/ZANIS.
    Uhhhmm, given the more senior proposal to build a new State House in Lusaka, does he still subscribe to the idea of a mini state house in Ndola? Looks like he has to wait a little bit.

      Good job Lusambo, kicking soccer ball reduces stress from PF power wrangling. At least all weekend he didn’t mention Kambwili.

