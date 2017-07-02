Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has challenged companies engaged in mining and quarrying to invest in road infrastructure leading to their operational areas.

Mr. Lusambo made the challenge when he inspected the dilapidated Chiwala road in Ndola, leading to Lafarge, Ndola lime and Dangote cement among other companies.

The minister said such roads need to be in good shape to ease traffic and movement of cargo.

He said the provincial administration in Ndola will rehabilitate the Chiwala road because of the massive investment in the area.

Mr. Lusambo said the new sewer line which is being put up in mine Masala town and the rehabilitation of roads in some wards is testimony of government’s desire to improve people’s living standards.

Mr. Lusambo also inspected the newly built market shelter in his constituency.