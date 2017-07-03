The Resident Canon of Holy Cross Anglican Cathedral in Lusaka Reverend Canon Emmanuel Yona Chikoya has been appointed as the new General Secretary of the Council of Churches in Zambia.

The Council is the oldest ecumenical body in the country, dating back to the colonial period.

Reverend Chikoya will be the first Anglican to serve as General Secretary.

Reverend Chikoya said he was humbled and honoured by the appointment: “I was simply awestruck when I got the news that I have been picked as the next CCZ General Secretary given the calibre of the other applicants and my humble background. It is with a sombre reflection that I undertake this assignment trusting the God of small beginnings, the God who turns zeros into heroes” he said.

“In a sense, I feel like Gideon and David in the Bible. I am a boy from Kanyama who is simply overwhelmed by God’s gracious deeds in his life and in God I will trust for this noble assignment. My prayer and hope with the support of fellow Anglicans and the wider Church is that I will be a high impact flag carrier. I wish to promote unity in the context of ecumenism.”

Reverend Chikoya was ordained to the priesthood in 2002 in the Diocese of Lusaka and did his curacy at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

He was then seconded to the Council of Churches in Zambia in 2004 where he served as the Ecumenical Chaplain until 2006.

During this time, he also served as University Chaplain at the University of Zambia and provided pastoral care to CCZ staff.

He was the lead person for CCZ in organising national ecumenical prayers.

He held the position of Diocesan Synod Secretary from 2007 to 2009.

He has also served as Parish Priest for a high density area made up of three congregations and has additionally served as the Diocesan Training Chaplain.