The Resident Canon of Holy Cross Anglican Cathedral in Lusaka Reverend Canon Emmanuel Yona Chikoya has been appointed as the new General Secretary of the Council of Churches in Zambia.
The Council is the oldest ecumenical body in the country, dating back to the colonial period.
Reverend Chikoya will be the first Anglican to serve as General Secretary.
Reverend Chikoya said he was humbled and honoured by the appointment: “I was simply awestruck when I got the news that I have been picked as the next CCZ General Secretary given the calibre of the other applicants and my humble background. It is with a sombre reflection that I undertake this assignment trusting the God of small beginnings, the God who turns zeros into heroes” he said.
“In a sense, I feel like Gideon and David in the Bible. I am a boy from Kanyama who is simply overwhelmed by God’s gracious deeds in his life and in God I will trust for this noble assignment. My prayer and hope with the support of fellow Anglicans and the wider Church is that I will be a high impact flag carrier. I wish to promote unity in the context of ecumenism.”
Reverend Chikoya was ordained to the priesthood in 2002 in the Diocese of Lusaka and did his curacy at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.
He was then seconded to the Council of Churches in Zambia in 2004 where he served as the Ecumenical Chaplain until 2006.
During this time, he also served as University Chaplain at the University of Zambia and provided pastoral care to CCZ staff.
He was the lead person for CCZ in organising national ecumenical prayers.
He held the position of Diocesan Synod Secretary from 2007 to 2009.
He has also served as Parish Priest for a high density area made up of three congregations and has additionally served as the Diocesan Training Chaplain.
Congratulations Fr. It is clear that God has a mission for you to unite all Zambians and all Christians. Your background says a lot about what God is doing in your life & what the Almighty wants to do. The Devil is hard at work trying to disunite Zambia & has planted agents in the Church to help him do this. But the Lord is always ahead & like Gideon & David the Lord shall use you to protect & prosper His people. How my heart is overjoyed when the Lord appoints a God fearing person in a position of responsibility! God is indeed promoting the humble in this country!God Bless Zambia!
Finally the woman of gold has gone but this man looks like a cadre to me. The question though is cadre to who? is it A): Cartel B): prisons C): power
Excellent choice. He will do an outstanding job in this role.
The CV is not impressive i thought he had a Ph.d in theology but it seems he just takes advantage of his tribe with PF connection. What a shame and how do such provide checks and balances to PF lead Govt.?
What has happened two Suzanne Matale? It takes 7 years to train a Catholic Priest, since Anglicans are almost like Catholics I guess he spent a minimum of that period in training. It’s more than a first degree. It’s not like some churches where you can become a pastor just by attending Bible study