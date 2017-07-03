Renowned Kitwe football administrator Martha Shonga is dead.

Shonga, a former FAZ Executive Committee Member, died in the early hours of Monday at Kitwe Central Hospital after an illness.

The immediate past Kitwe United Football Club chairperson was 58.

“Auntie Martha died around 01h00 at Kitwe Central Hospital. She was in hospital for five days,” Shonga’s niece Josephine Mulenga confirmed.

The funeral is at her residence in Kitwe’s Riverside area.

Shonga also served as Mining Rangers Football Club Secretary around 2009.

She was a member of the FAZ Copperbelt match organising committee

Besides her well documented involvement in football, Shonga was a Kitwe City Council employee for several years before retiring few years back.