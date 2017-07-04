President Edgar Lungu says he will now take unprecedented measures and steps to stop the acts of hooliganism being perpetrated.
Speaking upon arrival from Addis Ababa the head of state who expressed displeasure at today’s acts of sabotage revealed that security offices would now up their game and take necessary measures to curb the acts of hooliganism because people’s livelihoods are being affected.
“I do not want to pre-empt the measures we have put in place to up the game and we have done that. But I will wait to be briefed…,” President Lungu said.
“If it means taking measures which are unprecedented we will do just that, some people will have to lose their rights. People who have lost their property have lost their livlihoods. So if I become a dictator for once bear with me.”
The head of state then proceeded to City Market to go and see the extent of damage as well as meet some affected traders.
The President who was in the company of security and defence officers, minister of home affairs Stephen Kampyongo and his presidential aides Amos Chanda and Kaizer Zulu.
The head of state was greeted by hundreds of traders as they all cried out to him to bring the perpetrators to book.
At the market, President Lungu assured city market traders who lost their property in an inferno that government will look into their plight and compensate their loss.
The head of state who made an impromptu visit to City Market that has been engulfed in flames after a suspected arson attack this morning assured the traders of governments support to try restore their livelihoods.
“We will see how we can look into the plight of the people and compensate their loss,” President Lungu said as he made the back of a truck his podium in order to address and give comfort and solace to the hundreds traders who have lost merchandise in the inferno.
He additionally urged people and his supporters not to take the law in their hands noting that government was on top of things.
“Please do not take the law in your hands, ubuteko nabukwata amaka,” said President.
More than one third of city market has been gutted after suspected arsonists torched the building.
The market went up in flames shortly after another market in Misisi also got torched.
And Zambia Police have issued the following statement increasing the reward to half a million kwacha to anybody with information about the people behind the spake of fires.
THE REWARD HAS NOW INCREASED TO K 500, 000
THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE HAS INCREASED THE AMOUNT OF REWARD TO ANY PERSON OR PERSONS THAT WILL GIVE INFORMATION TO POLICE THAT WILL LEAD TO THE APPREHENSION AND SUCCESSIFUL PROSECUTION OF CRIMINALS BEHIND THE TORCHING OF ZESCO PYLONS INCLUDING OTHER SPATE OF FIRES THAT HAVE ROCKED THE COUNTRY FROM K300, 000 TO K500, 000 KWACHA.
ANY PERSON OR PERSONS WITH INFORMATION SHOULD REPORT TO ANY NEAREST POLICE STATION. FURTHERMORE, A CONTACT NUMBER WILL BE GIVEN TOMORROW WHICH MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL BE CALLING IN THIS REGARD.
ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO
ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
ISSUED ON 04TH JULY, 2017
Museveni strongman software loading…. Mugabe dictator software downloading …Bwana Lungu copy and paste autocracy loading …please bear with us.
Sir, you cannot be a Dictator unless you repudiate the Constitution. If you can’t do that, then you have to be impeached.
You are surrounded by Kaiser, Kapyongo, Kamba and you go to discuss peace? Dark team. No one will touch the reward from dirty means.
Where is Yaluma, Emeline Kabanshi, Chitalu Chilufya, Nawakwi… Peace makers.
If I become a Dictator he says; My Man you are one already. “Some people will have to lose their rights”. He assumes he is the supreme leader of the land to whom every citizen owes their basic freedoms.
We understand you Sir, under these trying times with the opposition and external forces trying to make Zambia ungovernable.
This is an inevitable decision. We are behind you.
Edgar has no balls to be a dictator, he is like that defender Hichani Himonde, bola nga yakosa he start roughs. Even tackling own keeper… And you PF call him “The undertaker”. Likula fye…
Those who stole from the poor miners using privatization kickbacks have a short memory.
They are behind bars because the graves of the miners are still breathing.
Now they want to try the souls of the poor marketeers.
@Kudos, who is going to fix city market tomorrow at a cost of the famous $20 million, is it AVIC? Can they do both questionable flats, and restoring businesses of citizens?
The Office of the President and police must work hand in hand to ensure that these culprits are brought to book. When the president has been soft and tolerant many have taken him for a ride and continue to insult him. If you let matters like these run out of control you can destroy the country. It is time we locked up Namwala hooligans and all those who started fires before. Hazaluza Henka thinks it is funny!
Mr lungu,objective pipo frm within zambia and outside hv told u already many times in the recent past that u a dictator.u refused.and today u say u wanna b a dictator. I hope u hv seen now the trouble that stealing votes brings.i pity u my brother.
@Lombe Hebelele, just shut up!
Lusaka times why trying to block me. Wishing lungu dead should be the same as wishing any other man dead. What makes lungu a chap we pay with our hard earning money special? Anyway I wish lungu long lasting life (opposite of that ) u crazy dogs
just go to watchdog baba , civilized people comment here.
We will support you Mr. President! Let the leader of hooligans dance too!
hooligans were with Edgar on inspection
– how many scandals Kaiser has being through
– Kapyongo was throwing stones at helicopters
– Is that Kamba in picture?
If Edgar had gone with Yaluma, Emeline Kabanshi, Chilufya and Nawakwi, Zambians can respect him.
No one will take that K500 millions from soiled hands.
This night all who call themselves real Christians should be on their knees in prayer for Zambia. The darkness that was prophesied will swallow this country if we don’t cry before Jehova to intervene
I am best blogger for a reason. You can’t block me. Muzayesa muzalema. I have control over this silly website. I can even code a disruptive virus to end this site all together do not force me to unleash wrath lusalatimes. Is it my fault that Zambia is on fire. You are removing your temper on me Kiki
Lungu Shud Let The Police And Judiciary Do Their Job Professionaly.
Does he know what has caused the fire? What report has he received on what caused fire outbreak? Your bad ending is coming?
Mr. President, we will support whatever action you will take….we can’t accept this to be happening in our country. People should not take your meekness for granted. We voted for you and we are fully behind you.
surely how can a normal human being do this,especially to poor marketeers ,God review this pipo to the police punishment is there destination
There are no culprits here. Its a Set Up to create an excuse for declaring a State of Emergency to imprison HH at Mukobeko and poison him and arrest all Lungu’s perceived enemies and opponents. Lungu is now entrenching his Dictatorship as planned. A State of Emergency is as good as saying goodbye to IMF Money,Donor Aid and Western Financial Assistance and Investments.
Lungu is a stu-pid president presiding over a stu-pid people.