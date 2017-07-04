President Edgar Lungu says he will now take unprecedented measures and steps to stop the acts of hooliganism being perpetrated.

Speaking upon arrival from Addis Ababa the head of state who expressed displeasure at today’s acts of sabotage revealed that security offices would now up their game and take necessary measures to curb the acts of hooliganism because people’s livelihoods are being affected.

“I do not want to pre-empt the measures we have put in place to up the game and we have done that. But I will wait to be briefed…,” President Lungu said.

“If it means taking measures which are unprecedented we will do just that, some people will have to lose their rights. People who have lost their property have lost their livlihoods. So if I become a dictator for once bear with me.”

The head of state then proceeded to City Market to go and see the extent of damage as well as meet some affected traders.

The President who was in the company of security and defence officers, minister of home affairs Stephen Kampyongo and his presidential aides Amos Chanda and Kaizer Zulu.

The head of state was greeted by hundreds of traders as they all cried out to him to bring the perpetrators to book.

At the market, President Lungu assured city market traders who lost their property in an inferno that government will look into their plight and compensate their loss.

The head of state who made an impromptu visit to City Market that has been engulfed in flames after a suspected arson attack this morning assured the traders of governments support to try restore their livelihoods.

“We will see how we can look into the plight of the people and compensate their loss,” President Lungu said as he made the back of a truck his podium in order to address and give comfort and solace to the hundreds traders who have lost merchandise in the inferno.

He additionally urged people and his supporters not to take the law in their hands noting that government was on top of things.

“Please do not take the law in your hands, ubuteko nabukwata amaka,” said President.

More than one third of city market has been gutted after suspected arsonists torched the building.

The market went up in flames shortly after another market in Misisi also got torched.

And Zambia Police have issued the following statement increasing the reward to half a million kwacha to anybody with information about the people behind the spake of fires.

THE REWARD HAS NOW INCREASED TO K 500, 000

THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE HAS INCREASED THE AMOUNT OF REWARD TO ANY PERSON OR PERSONS THAT WILL GIVE INFORMATION TO POLICE THAT WILL LEAD TO THE APPREHENSION AND SUCCESSIFUL PROSECUTION OF CRIMINALS BEHIND THE TORCHING OF ZESCO PYLONS INCLUDING OTHER SPATE OF FIRES THAT HAVE ROCKED THE COUNTRY FROM K300, 000 TO K500, 000 KWACHA.

ANY PERSON OR PERSONS WITH INFORMATION SHOULD REPORT TO ANY NEAREST POLICE STATION. FURTHERMORE, A CONTACT NUMBER WILL BE GIVEN TOMORROW WHICH MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL BE CALLING IN THIS REGARD.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

ISSUED ON 04TH JULY, 2017