Zesco United made very little impact in their build-up match ahead of Sunday’s final 2017 CAF Confederation Cup Group C date against Al Hilal Obied of Sudan after they were held by Buildcon in a Ndola derby league match on Tuesday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The match ended 1-1 to see Zesco collect their second successive draw after finishing by the same margin last Saturday away in Egypt to Smouha in their penultimate Group C fixture in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Jesse Were put Zesco 1-0 ahead in the 43rd minute off a Lazarus Kambole headed-down ball.

Were could have added a second goal but saw his chip in the 44th minute came off the woodwork.

Buildcon then equalized in the 54th minute through a close-range header from Chavda Maisha.

Zesco then breathed a sigh of relief in stoppage time when Patient Mwepu fired his free kick onto the woodwork.

Meanwhile, Zesco rise to 4th on 23 points from 12 games with three games in hand and are five points behind leaders Napsa Stars.