United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has charged that the revelations given by Works and Supply Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa that the state is ready to spend over twenty million United States dollars (US$ 20 million) is not only shocking but also absurd.
Nalumango said the Minister’s claims that Statehouse can collapse anytime due to its age and current condition is extremely laughable and it exposes the PF as a plundering regime that will stop at nothing to pocket a quick buck.
She who noted that to further show that this proposed construction is entirely meant for plundering said the proponents suggest that the current Statehouse be turned into a National Museum.
Nalumango wondered that PF want to turn a collapsing building into a Museum which is a clear indication that the structure is not a death trap because if it was a death trap then it cannot be made a museum.
“A quick search on Google shows you that the White House was completed in 1812 that is 205 years ago. Of course it has gone through renovations over the years but it only remains at that; renovations. There was never a time the wealthy United States of America proposed to demolish it and build another White House, no, and the same currently serves as a Museum for the people of America. Number 10 (the official residence of the Prime Minister of UK) was completed in 1684, that is 333 years ago, still stands in its original place, occupied by the same people it was initially designed for”
“What is so wrong with our Statehouse that we want to completely abandon it already and spend colossal sums of money on an unnecessary project? Have we become rich all of a sudden? Where have we sourced US$20 million to throw down the drain? The Minister of Finance revealed some staggering figures on external debt, and the figures revealed are more than what the Kenneth Kaunda Government failed to settle before we were deemed Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC)”
“One would have thought that the Government should be seen to be putting frantic efforts in offsetting our current debt crisis than be seen to be spending millions of dollars only on projects that benefit a selected few. We have an issue of shortages of drugs in our health Centers; we have bad hospital beds, dilapidated health structures and schools. We have run down prisons with no proper facilities, the priority list is endless. We have so many issues on our plate as a nation for us to be thinking of building a brand new structure costing that much money” she said
And the UPND National Chairperson has implored the PF regime to reconsider this wastage and instead consider renovations on the current building, which of course should gobble less.
“We know there is a certain hunger for plundering in the PF, but we hope that the Minister of Works and Supply could walk into UTH and see the state of beds, hospital cups and utensils, maybe and just maybe, people could have a change of heart” Nalumango said
Only a selected few will benefit from this regime.
abafyashi ba mutale all she saying is that , “the timing is bad”. please do not insult her.
With that kind of money, we could start to industrialize, that is the future of any nation. Start with some gold/cobalt/copper/steel or something smelting plant so that you don’t have to buy back own products at five times the value when china has value added them.
Same as HH’s big house!
I agree, just another money laundering venture!
Ma’am, while Nkuwa wants to build a new state house in Lusaka, Mulusa wants a new capital city in Ngabwe.
We are now confused by this curse some call a humble government.
Build modern classrooms in Loziland ,tar the roads in Kamwala and improve the poor looking sidewalks on Cairo road for the common man.A bigger modern statehouse for the big fish is a non starter.
A major overhaul and rehabilitation of the existing statehouse would, in my view, be the correct decision. A brand new statehouse, like a brand new capital of Zambia, would be very distasteful, considering the parlours state of Zambia’s economy.
For some strange reason, this issue was presented and debated in parliament and approved on Thursday last week!!! And If my facts serve me right, UPND has like 10 or so MPs still present in Parliament.
My question is why is the UPND leadership latching onto this story when it has hit the mainstream media? Why didn’t the MPs alert the UPND leadership about what is going on so that they can , at least look to be ahead of the game?
Looks like the Media is a better opposition than this Under 5 reactionary party.
My verdict. .it is ill timed, shocking and absurd for UPND to react to this story this late when they had MPs in parliament who had this information LAST WEEK!!!!
MMD bootlicker, you must have forgotten that UPND MPs have selectively been singled out for trying to express their frustration with Lungu’s government over the appeal. Your party PF just being devils themselves want to take advantage of the whole fiscal to pass selfish motions that only benefit them with ignoring the sufferings of millions of people who gave them the mandate, so expect a lot of selfish motions to pass while UPND MPs are on suspension. For your own information Gary Gombo hinted about PF using their absence to pass useless bills, this is sure one of them. Go to Zambia now and you will see how bad of a timing this is, suffering has increased and the economy is in no better place pretty soon electricity will go up, Lungu’s government is mute on a lot of things gone is the…
So you are saying PF is not fit to govern, how can they pass such a debate that is clear indication of plunder ? PF can not be trusted as a government and need UPND to stop their plunder ?
A few weeks ago, a number of Chiefs visited the President and humbly asked him for a District Hospital in their area. How do they feel after hearing that the government would rather build another State House?
time when government cared and held press conferences to inform it citizens of any action before it is implemented, this surely one of them catching everyone by surprise, Lungu knew about this a long time he even had a design and blueprints made without informing the citizens. I’m disgusted with such disrespect lungu is showing to the masses, you can’t just wake up one day and decide to change our history like that build a new statehouse when others including U.S and UK have kept their almost 200 years structures. You can always renovate that place
you gotta like her natural hair!!!!!
MADAM HE/SHE HAS SPOKEN. HE/SHE IS NOT TOTALLY WRONG. BUT WE CAN OPEN MINDEDLY DISCUSS THIS MATTER. EVEN IN THE UNLIKELY EVENT THAT HH WON THE ELECTIONS IN, SAY 2031, HE WILL BE ACCOMMODATED IN THE NEW STATE HOUSE. BUT IS IT REALLY NECESSARY TO BUILD A NEW ONE?
A Zambian built state house will not last even 20 years. It will be an eye sore. There are many examples of post independence buildings that are delapidated looking like they are 500 years old, new high court building for example. Old high court stands tall and elegant. Old parliament, now min.of defence, strong ,but next is Zambian built min.of lands, dilapidated.etc.New state house is money hole more so it will be done by Chinese. Too corrupt.
This is what we call proper criticism from the upnd ,not the distraction of ZESCO infrastructure and burning of markets and courts buildings no ,please instruct you’re MPs to walk out of parliament if our government insist on this project and will support you. as Zambians. Pls talk to Mutati and will listen.
First of all,we all should be ashamed that 50yrs down the lane,we still want to hold on to a structure built by whites for whites and a symbol of oppression.That place is only fit to be a museum.
Comparisons with the UK and US are a colonial mentality and a display of ignorance.
Do the math.Govt has spent more in maintenance and renting facilities.It doesn’t make sense anymore.
Besides,its wrong to think that we can always justify projects using profitability models.If that were the case, we wouldn’t have built the LM stadium for example.
As for the timing,we all know.The timing will never be right.
Mutale Nalumango, for the first time I agree with you entirely.
This wastage goes beyond party lines.
Is there any chance they can make you UPND president? You’re rubbing me off the right way