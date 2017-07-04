Former FAZ Executive Committee member Henchel Chitembeya has paid tribute to veteran football administrator Martha Shonga who died on Monday.

Shonga, a former Kitwe United Football chairperson, died aged 58 in Kitwe after an illness.

Speaking after visiting the funeral house in Riverside, Kitwe, Chitembeya described Shonga as a unique football administrator.

“We will definitely miss Martha Shonga. People in the football fraternity understand the value Martha added to football administration in the country,” Chitembeya said.

“At a great cost to her and the family, Martha was looking after a lot of players at her house during her time at Kitwe United and Mining Rangers,” he said.

The former Mining Rangers secretary once served as FAZ Executive Committee Member.

“She had the spirit that most football administrators lack and that is being motherly and caring,” Chitembeya added.

Former Kitwe United star Joseph Sitali has expressed sadness over Shonga’s demise.

“It is hard to believe that our parent is gone. We have lost a mother who looked after many players at her home including myself,” Sitali, who plays for Mufulira Wanderers, mourned.

Shonga’s burial is tentatively set for Thursday in Kitwe.