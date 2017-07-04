Unknown people have set fire to Lusaka’s City Market.
The fire started around 04:30 Hours and was still spreading by 06:30 and Marketeers watched helplessly as the market was burning.
It is unclear how the fire started.
Several parts of urban Zambia have been targeted in similar attacks which the Zambia Police Service has labeled as being economic sabotage.
