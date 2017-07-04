Whenever I want to make something easy yet healthy and delicious, for my family and I; I turn to this low-calorie, stir-fried pork. It uses just a few simple ingredients and packs in some serious flavour; and the variety of veggies, helps you on your way to having your five a day. So go ahead and try it
Ingredients
- 250g pork tenderloin, with all visible fat removed (optional) cut into chunks
- 1 tsp cornflour
- 2 tbsp dark soy sauce
- low-calorie cooking spray, or olive oil
- 150g button mushrooms, sliced
- 2 red peppers, deseeded and sliced
- 75g green beans or mange tout
- 15g fresh root ginger, cut into thin matchsticks (optional)
- 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
- 4 spring onions, chopped
- Salt and Black pepper to taste
Method
Season the pork with salt and pepper; mix the cornflour with two tablespoons of cold water until smooth, and then stir in the soy sauce.
Add the cooking spray or 2 tbsps of olive oil to a wok or large frying pan; and place over a high heat. Stir-fry the pork for 1-2 minutes, or until lightly browned but not cooked through. Transfer the pork to a plate.
Return the pan to the heat and reduce the heat slightly; spray the pan with more oil or add another 2 tbsps of olive oil. Stir-fry the mushrooms and pepper for 2 minutes. Add the green beans and cook for a few more minutes. Add the ginger, garlic and spring onions and stir-fry for a few seconds.
Return the pork to the pan and pour over the soy sauce mixture; cook for 1-2 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened and the pork is cooked through.
Serving
Serve immediately, with noodles or rice.
kanyenya
Why do we as Africans even touch this type of meat…its not good for you.