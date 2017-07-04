Whenever I want to make something easy yet healthy and delicious, for my family and I; I turn to this low-calorie, stir-fried pork. It uses just a few simple ingredients and packs in some serious flavour; and the variety of veggies, helps you on your way to having your five a day. So go ahead and try it

Ingredients

250g pork tenderloin, with all visible fat removed (optional) cut into chunks

1 tsp cornflour

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

low-calorie cooking spray, or olive oil

150g button mushrooms, sliced

2 red peppers, deseeded and sliced

75g green beans or mange tout

15g fresh root ginger, cut into thin matchsticks (optional)

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

4 spring onions, chopped

Salt and Black pepper to taste

Method

Season the pork with salt and pepper; mix the cornflour with two tablespoons of cold water until smooth, and then stir in the soy sauce.

Add the cooking spray or 2 tbsps of olive oil to a wok or large frying pan; and place over a high heat. Stir-fry the pork for 1-2 minutes, or until lightly browned but not cooked through. Transfer the pork to a plate.

Return the pan to the heat and reduce the heat slightly; spray the pan with more oil or add another 2 tbsps of olive oil. Stir-fry the mushrooms and pepper for 2 minutes. Add the green beans and cook for a few more minutes. Add the ginger, garlic and spring onions and stir-fry for a few seconds.

Return the pork to the pan and pour over the soy sauce mixture; cook for 1-2 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened and the pork is cooked through.

Serving

Serve immediately, with noodles or rice.

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host