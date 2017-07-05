Likili bus accident along Pedicle road in DRC
Six people have died while over 20 have been admitted to Ronald Ross Hospital in Mufulira and Mansa General Hospitals when a Kashikishi bound Likili Bus overturned 30 kilometers on the pedicle road in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The bus which left Ndola in the morning is suspected to have been over speeding when it overturned killing five people including 2 teachers from Nchelenge.
Mufulira District Commissioner Hildah Kawesha who rushed to the scene says six people died on the spot while eight were rushed to Mansa for treatment.
Mrs. Kawesha says four of the dead are females while two are males.
And Ronald Ross Hospital acting head of clinical care Nathan Singogo has described the over 15 victims admitted as stable.
Dr. Singogo has told ZNBC news that only one person is in the intensive care unit and the rest are in the ward recovering.
Poor fire regulations poor road safety. Pf have a lot of blood on their hands. And when I say lungu should die some emotional Lusaka times pf cadre wants to block me kikiki. Rip to our brothers we shall continue fighting for u
That nonsensical SI is night travel ban will kill more people because bus drivers now are driving like Lunatics in order to beat the 21 hours curfew. The problem with PF government is they always want to come up with the lazy way out of the problem. World over, night driving is the norm. You wonder if there is something terminal about Zambia at the rate we are going. We have always said that for longer distances beyond 400km, two drivers or more should be the norm. I am speaking as one who was greatly inconvenienced by this SI last Friday. We were made to spend the night in the middle of a bush just because it was already 21:00hours and 20km from our destination. This is how silly that SI is! It must be changed now before any further loss of lives and those lives could be you and me!